Preston North End v Derby County injury news as 5 out and 3 doubts

Preston North End face Derby County at Deepdale on Saturday.

Preston North End host Derby County at Deepdale on Saturday, November 23 in the EFL Championship.

The Lilywhites don't have the best record against the Rams having won just two of their last 18 league games against them. North End have failed to score in eight of their last 10 matches against the men from the East Midlands.

Derby County travel well to Deepdale too as they've lost just one of their last nine away league games against them. They did only just win their first away match of the season though when they beat Coventry City. Here’s the latest injury and team news prior to kick-off.

Ched Evans is yet to make an appearance this season due to a knee injury.

Preston North End team news

Will Keane is in line to return this weekend. He’s been out of action since picking up a thigh tendon injury towards the end of October. He’s only scored once this season, but having him back will be a big boost.

“Keano is back,” said Paul Heckingbottom.

“He has only trained for a couple of days, but he’s back which is good. We had him involved with us just before the break. But, we were sort of limited. The last few days he’s been in and done everything with us, so he has not missed anything this week.

“He’s silky smooth with the ball and tactically, he is good - he gets it. Unique, I think that is the bit you miss.”

Milutin Osmajic is also back after serving an eight-game ban. Osmajic played in a reserves game last week to help get his fitness back up.

Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady suffered ankle ligament damage in the draw with Plymouth Argyle. He’s getting closer towards a return but isn’t quite ready yet.

Player-coach Ched Evans is in training. The Welshman has yet to make an appearance this season, but he could finally find himself part on the bench as a player rather than a staff member.

Patrick Bauer remains out after undergoing surgery on his elbow. Bauer suffered the injury on his first game under the new manager after being frozen out by Ryan Lowe.

Liam Lindsay has been dealing with a groin injury. It is hopeful that he is available for the fixture after the medical staff spotted the signs early. He underwent surgery after the game against Portsmouth, and hopefully that two week recovery period has made him fit and ready.

Out: Robbie Brady and Patrick Bauer. Doubt: Liam Lindsay and Ched Evans.

Derby County team news

Saturday's game will come too soon for David Ozoh, but he should come back in the next week or so. The on-loan Crystal Palace midfielder has not played since mid-September since being sidelined with a hamstring injury and then a quad muscle problem.

“I’m told he will train next week — he’s doing a lot of training but by that I mean with the rest of the squad,” said Paul Warne.

“It’ll take some time for him to catch up. I think the Sheffield Wednesday game will probably come too quick. But the one after that, possibly. So he is close.”

Tawanda Chirewa has a thigh problem and Ryan Nyambe is a long-term absentee after suffering a knee injury. Callum Elder has a groin problem and is doubtful.

Out: David Ozoh, Tawanda Chirewa and Ryan Nyambe. Doubt: Callum Elder