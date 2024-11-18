Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Preston North End host Derby County at Deepdale in their first EFL Championship game back after the international break.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eiran Cashin is set to return to the fold. Cashin served a one-game ban after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season. The 23-year-old had missed just one game prior to that.

Callum Elder is doubtful after picking up a groin injury. The injury doesn't seem too serious but it was enough to prevent him from playing against Plymouth Argyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Callum's got a little bit of damage in his groin," said Warne to Derbyshire Live prior to their game against Plymouth.

"It doesn't look too bad which is positive."

Elder will have been afforded a little under a fortnight to recover and so the rest from preparing from a league game might give him a fighting chance of making a return. Since suffering a groin injury towards the end of September, the left-back has been in and out of the team.

Tawanda Chirewa and David Ozoh have thigh and quad injuries respectively and are continuing with their recoveries. Midfielder Chirewa is out until at least December after suffering a 'freak' injury. Chirewa is on loan from Wolves and a quad issue is the reason behind his absence.

Ozoh has been out the longest, having suffered a hamstring problem against Cardiff City in the middle of September. He was due to return a month later but suffered a fresh injury blow after he hurt his quad muscle which ruled him out at least until the international break. Ozoh will have been out for two-and-a-half months, but Derby will hope he’ll be fit and ready for the trip to Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Nyambe remains a long-term absentee. The Namibia international is out for up to six months with a knee injury. He suffered a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury towards the end of October which left him ‘heartbroken’ as it more or less rules him out for the remainder of the campaign.