Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Multi-billion dollar company WWE is reportedly mulling over the idea of bringing back the Preston North End supporter for a match.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wade Barrett, one of Preston North End's most famous supporters Wade Barrett has been earmarked for a possible return to a WWE ring.

The 44-year-old whose real name is Stuart Bennett was born in Preston and is a passionate supporter of the Lilywhites. Earlier this year he persuaded Cody Rhodes, the current world champion and the face of the $6.87 billion sports entertainment company to wear the 2024/25 shirt for a photo whilst posing with the title belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's been almost nine years or 3,148 days to be exact since Barett wrestled in the squared circle for the WWE, but now he could be making a return. Currently he is a co-commentator for WWE’s RAW programme which is due to be broadcast on Netflix in 2025, after agreeing a deal worth $5 billion.

But according to WrestleVotes Radio, the WWE is discussing the idea of Barrett making a return to the ring. It wouldn't be a full-time return, but instead a short-term comeback in which he would face off against his long-time friend Drew McIntyre, who supports Rangers.

Drew McIntyre has been touted as a possible opponent for Wade Barrett's first WWE match in nearly nine years. The two are long-time friends. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Earlier this month, Barrett spoke to The Ring Report about the possibility of a future match with McIntyre: "He's someone I go way back with and I've got very close friends with the guy over the years,”

“He did talk a little smack to me a few weeks ago on Raw and I haven't forgotten about that. I'm not going to make a major deal of it, but he's lucky he stopped where he did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Let's just put it that way because if he did take one more step forward, the old bull hammer would have come out, boom, knocked him on his ass, and perhaps that in-ring comeback would have happened by now, but I'm not clamouring for anything like that.”

The WWE still hasn’t crowned a English world heavyweight champion but Barrett’s friend Drew McIntyre became the first British world champion when he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania in 2020.

Barrett has an impressive CV when it comes to wrestling though having been a five time intercontinental champion, holding the same title in which the likes of Randy Savage, the Ultimate Warrior, and Bret Hart have also held.

He added: “Let me be clear. I always say this. People want to talk about it all the time. I hype it up a little bit here and there. If the opportunity arises, obviously it's something I would consider and think about and think, could I deliver something here but similarly, I'm absolutely thrilled with my role on commentary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's not something I'm looking to step away from. I don't have some itch to scratch like a lot of the older guys have when they talk about comebacks. I'm really, really satisfied with what I'm doing right now.”