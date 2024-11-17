Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The WWE wrestler turned commentator thinks the club needs to have ‘lightning in a bottle’ to reach the promised land.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End fan and former WWE wrestler Wade Barrett believes the club should try and emulate Brentford to reach the Premier League.

The Lilywhites are one of only a few clubs in the Championship not to have graced the re-branded top-flight since its inception in 1992. North End were within 90 minutes in 2001, losing to Bolton Wanderers in the play-off final, with more near misses in 2005, 2006, and 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barrett, who now resides in the USA, working as a commentator for WWE’s RAW show, thinks that adopting a similar approach to the Bees could be their route to promotion. Brentford went up after defeating Swansea City in the 2020/21 play-off final with a ‘Moneyball’ approach in which there is an emphasis on data in their recruitment policy.

“If we can get players cheaply who all come good in the next couple of years and turn into some of the best players in the league, that is going to be how PNE goes up,” said Barrett to the Daily Star.

“It's always a long shot, but you've got to keep rolling the dice and trying this. I think we saw it with Brentford a few years ago, that was kind of how they got themselves up into the Premier League.

“And then once you're in the Premier League, the funds go up through the roof and now you're in that kind of golden circle of teams that can start buying better players – so that has to be the game plan for PNE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's just a little bit of luck. You've got to have lightning in a bottle, I suppose, and get those right players at the right time because there's just no other way to do it with a club with PNE's financing.”

Currently, PNE find themselves 20th in the league, where they are outside of the relegation zone on goal difference. Fees were paid for Stefan Thordarson and Jeppe Okkels, but Preston don’t possess the resources that other clubs do.

Sheffield United, Sunderland, and Leeds United all occupy a place in the top six with both the Blades and Leeds recently gracing the top-flight in recent years, earning parachute payments following their relegation. Sunderland were in the Premier League in 2017, but were relegated and spent four seasons in League One before Alex Neil got them promoted.

“It's very difficult for us to do what the likes of Sheffield United, Sunderland or Leeds might be able to do,” Barrett added.

“They've got massive financial clout compared to PNE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They can essentially buy their way into the Premier League, where they're buying players at 10 times the record price that PNE have ever paid for a player. And we're just not fighting on a level playing field. What Preston need is a little bit of luck.

“So, when we go out in the summer and we buy four players for a combined £2million these are probably going to be kind of rough diamonds, shall we call it. We think this guy has a lot of potential, it might take a couple of years, but if everything goes perfectly, this guy could be a star. “Now we need three or four of those.”