Preston North End v Burnley injury news as 8 out and 6 doubts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Preston North End are in EFL Championship action as they host Burnley.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lilywhites welcome the Clarets to Deepdale for what will be the first of two visits for Scott Parker's men in the space of a fortnight. Monday's FA Cup draw saw North End draw their Lancashire rivals and that has been confirmed for Saturday, March 1.

It finished goalless when the two sides met at Turf Moor back in October. North End are winless in their last four league games against Burnley, whilst the visitors are unbeaten on their last three trips to Preston, winning twice and drawing the once.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley's defensive record is incredible with just nine goals conceded in 32 matches. They have kept eight clean sheets in their last nine league away matches including each of their last five. Zian Flemming tends to be a thorn in the side of North End, scoring six goals in his last five Championship games against them.

In the week, both sides claimed a win. Burnley won 2-0 against Hull City on Wednesday thanks to goals from Flemming and Bashir Humphreys. North End won 1-0 against Norwich on Tuesday thanks to a strike from Milutin Osmajic.

Will a days rest help North End in any way? Here's the latest injury news from both camps.

Preston North End injury news

Emil Riis and Robbie Brady are in contention after missing the last two matches. Brady has been dealing with various issues this season with a rib problem affecting him. Danish striker Riis has been missing with a groin problem but both he and Brady have been back in training and are likely to be involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland international Ali McCann is serving the final match of his two game suspension. He was able to play against Wycombe as that was in the FA Cup but was banned for two league games after accumulating 10 yellow cards which results in an automatic suspension.

Duane Holmes had to be stretchered off in the win at Carrow Road and will be out for the next two months at least. It's been revealed he has a fractured fibula and Shane Duffy has apologised to him for what he described as a 'terrible tackle'.

Ben Whiteman picked up an ankle injury in training during January and is continuing his spell on the sidelines. Jordan Storey is another player that has an ankle injury, which formed North End in to signing Ryan Porteous as cover. Jack Whatmough suffered a calf injury against Wycombe and isn't expected to recover in time to feature.

Out: Ali McCann (suspended), and Duane Holmes (broken leg), Ben Whiteman (ankle), Jordan Storey (ankle) and Jack Whatmough (calf). Doubt: Emil Riis (groin) and Robbie Brady (ribs)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The skipper has missed Burnley’s last four games with a knock he picked up towards the end of the game against Leeds, but is back in training. | Getty Images

Burnley injury news

Luca Koleosho and Josh Brownhill have both missed the last four matches. The pair are back in training and could be available for the trip to Deepdale. Mike Tresor is unlikely to be available for the forseeable future with an unspecified injury.

Enock Agyei and Nathan Redmond are back from their respective injuries but aren't 100% fit just yet following their lay-offs. They probably won't be in the squad but their return from injury will be useful to the manager with the end of season run-in to come.

Jordan Beyer is a long-term absentee. He's recovering from a knee injury which has kept him out since December 2023. Aaron Ramsey is another player that hasn’t played for a while. The 22-year-old hasn't featured for the Clarets since suffering a serious knee injury during the defeat to Arsenal in February of last year.

Out: Jordan Beyer (knee), Aaron Ramsey (knee) and Mike Tresor (unspecified). Doubt: Josh Brownhill, Luca Koleosho, Enock Agyei and Nathan Redmond