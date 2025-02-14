The Ireland international has expressed his regret for a ‘terrible tackle’

Norwich City defender Shane Duffy has apologised to Duane Holmes after forcing the midfielder off the field on a stretcher in midweek.

The Preston North End midfielder started Tuesday night’s game after impressing in the FA Cup match against Wycombe Wanderers last weekend. But, his evening at Carrow Road ended after 20 minutes and he is now set to spend the rest of the season on the sidelines with a fractured fibula.

Holmes has been a regular this campaign but predominantly from the bench. After the extent of the 30-year-old’s injury was confirmed, Duffy took to social media to apologise publicly to North End’s number 25. The duo were teammates back in 2014 while both on loan at Yeovil Town.

Duffy’s statement read: 'Spoke to Duane yesterday as I know him and have played with him. Terrible tackle from my point of view and definitely no trying to hurt him in any way. Apologies once again and wish him a speedy recovery 💚'

It’s been a harrowing few weeks for North End on the injury front with Ben Whiteman, Jordan Storey, Jack Whatmough and now Holmes all long-term absentees.

Lilywhites assistant manager Stuart McCall commented on Holmes’ injury and the squad’s situation in Thursday’s pre-match press conference - which he held instead of boss Paul Heckingbottom.

“He’s done well for us has Duane...”

“He's got a fractured fibula so that's probably, minimum, about two months,” said McCall. “Poor challenge on him... needless challenge. But yeah, unfortunate, because he's done well for us has Duane every time he’s been called upon.

“He's been involved nearly every game, coming off the bench or starting and he started brightly the other night. His first 20 minutes he was looking sharp, as he had he done in the last game against Wycombe.

"I think the manager alluded to it the other day... two weeks ago we sat down, we had the board and I think we only had one injury. But the minute you start getting a bit, not complacent, but thinking: ‘Oh, we're doing well here' - we then have a raft of them.

“Unfortunately, it's part and parcel of the game but yeah, we have been stretched of late without a doubt."