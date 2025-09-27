Preston North End v Bristol City: Early team and injury news as 10 out and 2 doubts for Deepdale contest

By Pepe Lacey
Published 27th Sep 2025, 05:00 BST

PNE return to Deepdale this afternoon looking to continue their impressive start to the season.

The tough tests keep coming for the Lilywhites, who welcome fellow fast-starters Bristol City.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men sit fifth in the early-season standings on 11 points following last weekend’s 1-0 triumph against Derby County.

Meanwhile, the Robins, who occupy third in the table, will be looking to bounce back having suffered their first league defeat of the campaign against Oxford United on Sunday.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s contest at Deepdale.

Your next PNE read: 'I spoke with him' - Preston North End boss fires message to duo amid potential frustration

The early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon's contest.

1. PNE v Bristol City: Early team and injury news

The early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon's contest. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Potts is back in full training, having missed the start of the campaign with a hamstring injury. The midfielder remains absent as he continues to build-up match fitness.

2. Brad Potts - Out

Potts is back in full training, having missed the start of the campaign with a hamstring injury. The midfielder remains absent as he continues to build-up match fitness. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Photo Sales
McNally has been out of action since February after sustaining an ACL injury against Swansea. The issue resulted in the defender being left out of the Robins’ 25-man squad submitted to the EFL earlier in the month.

3. Luke McNally - Out

McNally has been out of action since February after sustaining an ACL injury against Swansea. The issue resulted in the defender being left out of the Robins’ 25-man squad submitted to the EFL earlier in the month. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Heckingbottom is confident the Stoke City arrival is only weeks away from a return, having yet to feature for the Lilywhites due to an ankle issue, which saw him undergo surgery in the summer.

4. Jordan Thompson - Out

Heckingbottom is confident the Stoke City arrival is only weeks away from a return, having yet to feature for the Lilywhites due to an ankle issue, which saw him undergo surgery in the summer. | Ian Robinson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Deepdale
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice