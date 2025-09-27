The tough tests keep coming for the Lilywhites, who welcome fellow fast-starters Bristol City.
Meanwhile, the Robins, who occupy third in the table, will be looking to bounce back having suffered their first league defeat of the campaign against Oxford United on Sunday.
We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s contest at Deepdale.
1. PNE v Bristol City: Early team and injury news
The early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon's contest. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. Brad Potts - Out
Potts is back in full training, having missed the start of the campaign with a hamstring injury. The midfielder remains absent as he continues to build-up match fitness. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images
3. Luke McNally - Out
McNally has been out of action since February after sustaining an ACL injury against Swansea. The issue resulted in the defender being left out of the Robins’ 25-man squad submitted to the EFL earlier in the month. | Getty Images
4. Jordan Thompson - Out
Heckingbottom is confident the Stoke City arrival is only weeks away from a return, having yet to feature for the Lilywhites due to an ankle issue, which saw him undergo surgery in the summer. | Ian Robinson