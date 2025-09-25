Gerhard Struber | Getty Images

PNE host the Robins in a 15:00 kick-off at Deepdale on Saturday

Bristol City boss Gerhard Struber views Deepdale as a difficult place for away teams.

The Lilywhites are back in action this Saturday as they host the Robins. Both teams have had positive starts to the campaign, with 11 points picked up respectively. North End won one-nil at Derby last time out while Struber’s side succumbed to a 1-3 home defeat against Oxford United.

When asked about PNE in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Struber said: "I would say they are really organised. I would also say a very experienced coach and of course, they have also power in set pieces.

“I would also say they have transition players and in both directions, speed and determination. It is a tough place, Preston. The atmosphere and everything there is a little bit special. I think we have to be on a really high level.”

Saturday sees Emil Riis head back to Deepdale after leaving the club this summer, upon the expiry of his contract. The Dane has scored three Championship goals in a Bristol City shirt so far. Struber was also asked about the impact he has made at Ashton Gate.

"He gives us, in all directions, quality in front of the goal,” said Struber. “He has scoring ability. He also has good link up moments; how he saves the ball and comes with forward runs. He gives us a really good feeling and the belief that we can score.

“That is a very important part of what he gives us. Now, we play against his former club and for him it is special to move there. I think, like every single player here, he is clear we have to pick up points there, super motivated and very focused in the last few days."

