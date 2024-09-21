Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers injury news as 4 out and 1 doubt

Andrew Hughes has emerged as a doubt for Preston North End ahead of their EFL Championship clash with Blackburn Rovers. (Image: CameraSport - Dave Howarth) | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Latest injury news from both camps ahead of the Lancashire Derby.

Preston North Entertain entertain Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Championship on Sunday.

More than 20,000 supporters are expected to be in attendance at Deepdale, with as many as 5,678 supporters making the trip from Ewood Park. The match is being played on Sunday at 12.00 pm, and will be streamed on Sky Sports Football.

Preston North End team news

Will Keane has missed the last two matches because of a hamstring issue. He was absent against Middlesbrough last week and played no part against Fulham, having started every league game since Paul Heckingbottom's appointment. He's been back in training though and will play a part at the weekend.

Patrick Bauer made his first start in 13 months after being left out in the cold by Ryan Lowe, but suffered an injury upon his return. He will now see a specialist to see whether he requires surgery or not after being forced off with an elbow injury.

Andrew Hughes is a doubt after suffering an injury against Fulham. He was kicked and his shin swelled up. He hadn't trained as of Friday afternoon, but Paul Heckingbottom hopes that he will be okay.

Out: Patrick Bauer. Doubt: Andrew Hughes.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Arnor Sigurdsson, Callum Brittain, and Harry Pickering will all be in contention to play at the weekend. All three players have been dealing with various issues, but will come in to John Eustace's thinking when he names his side on Sunday.

"Everyone is back fit now and they've been on the grass this weekend," said Eustace to the Lancashire Telegraph.

"Andi (Weimann) has had a good couple of days of training. We still have to protect his foot a little bit but he looks fine. He will certainly be available."

Brittain missed out against Bristol City with a knee problem, whilst Harry Pickering has been contending with a hip issue. Icelandic midfielder Sigurdsson was ill, whilst Andi Weimann has also received some attention.

Blackburn's only main injury concern is Scott Wharton, who will be out until the New Year at least. He underwent surgery on his knee in May, and will be out for a minimum of nine months.

Makhtar Gueye is back after serving a suspension, following two bookable offences against Burnley. Harry Leonard suffered a dislocated shoulder at the start of pre-season, whilst Zak Gilesnan has a muscle problem.

Out: Scott Wharton, Harry Leonard, and Zak Gilesnan.