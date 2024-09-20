Kaine Kesler-Hayden | Getty Images

PNE knocked Fulham out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom would always rather have selection headaches - and that’s certainly the case ahead of Sunday’s Lancashire derby.

The Lilywhites, five days after knocking Fulham out of the Carabao Cup, return to Deepdale to face Blackburn Rovers. John Eustace’s side have started the season strongly, but PNE will be looking to take the first bragging rights of the campaign.

North End picked up a solid point at Middlesbrough last weekend and Heckingbottom then made eight changes for the Cottagers clash. Preston impressed in the 90 minutes and then won an incredible penalty shootout, 16-15. So, who has firmly put themselves in contention to keep their place?

Kaine Kesler-Hayden

He couldn’t convert from 12 yards, but that took nothing away from the loan man’s display in 90 minutes. Kesler-Hayden’s preference would be to play on the right, but he’s done a more than fine job down the left so far for PNE. He plays the game in an infectious way - energetic, committed and aggressive in everything he does. His speed adds another string to North End’s bow, at both ends of the pitch. The number 29 didn’t play at Middlesbrough, but he’s got to be in Heckingbottom’s thinking for Sunday.

Josh Bowler

The squad game has been stressed, but you do get the sense that PNE’s boss is keen to get the 25-year-old into his team. He was brought on at half-time away to Middlesbrough, so the defensive trust is there. Early glimpses of Bowler have been encouraging, with his close control and technical ability clear for all to see. He will make things happen in wide areas for North End and cause full backs problems. Derby games are sometimes decided on moments of brilliance and Bowler has that in his locker.

Ryan Ledson

Midfield competition is strong at the club and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Heckingbottom stuck with Whiteman and McCann. But, Ledson will be riding the crest of a wave after Tuesday. He scored the goal, stuck two penalties away and his performance in the game was one of his best over the last couple of years. Confidence in the number 18 should be sky high and he is someone who lives for derbies. PNE’s boss said he likes how Ledson carries himself; the midfielder could well get the nod again.

Milutin Osmajic

The Montenegrin’s two starts under Heckingbottom have come in the Carabao Cup. Osmajic put in a hell of a shift on Tuesday, chasing every lost cause and hunting down defenders. We’ve not yet seen him partner Emil Riis - who will be fresher for Sunday. With Will Keane expected to miss out, you’d expect it to be Riis or Osmajic, rather than both. The two strikers bring pace and power to the table, while Riis’ all round game is slightly tidier than the number 28’s. We have seen just how devastating Osmajic can be in front of goal and his Championship chance will come. He didn’t do himself any harm against Fulham.