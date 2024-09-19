Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The boss of Preston North End rivals Cardiff has come out fighting amid growing criticism of the Bluebirds’ start to the season.

Erol Bulut, whose side sit bottom of the Championship table and three points behind the 21st-placed Lilywhites, has taken a swipe at those on social media who have been picking fault with his side this season, labelling the level of their scrutiny ‘stupid’.

The German has also defended his team amid a run of form that has seen Cardiff record one draw and four defeats - results that have also seen the Welsh side concede 11 times and score just once.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PNE have until December 11 before they face the Bluebirds. Well before that, though, Cardiff host Leeds in another crucial Championship game this Saturday. And in his pre-match press conference, Bulut used the opportunity to get a few things off his chest.

Here’s what he said amid speculation that the visit of Daniel Farke’s side has the potential to be his last in the Bluebirds dugout, with Bulut tipped to become the third Championship manager to leave his club this season after Ryan Lowe and Steve Schumacher.

‘For us, all the games are big games,’ WalesOnline report Bulut to have said. ‘We have to start from many weeks before. It’s normal that I have pressure, when you don’t have the results we are expecting - what the board and the fans are expecting - but I can live with this.

‘It’s the first time in my career I’ve had a start like this. I am also living this at the moment. We have to be realistic. The opponents against us, how they created, what they created and what we created, they were not better than us, maybe Burnley we can put away. But all the other games we had chances to win a game or lead the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But football is like this, when you don’t score and opponents score, you can’t change the results.

‘It’s normal you get pressure. What I don’t like also, if media or social media are writing about something to criticise me or my work, this I don’t like. Because it’s not true.

‘You have to be honest. When everything goes well, everything is fine, when you have a few losses, no-one is next to you. This is not something new. At least now I can see who is really next to us and who is not next to us. This is the point. Now I see real fans and real people who are next to us.

‘When we are winning, everyone is next to us. When we are losing as a team, then who is next to us? When I see stupid things on social media about my players or myself, I don’t need that. If you are with us or with Cardiff City, you have to be with us until we die. Not only when we are winning, I don’t need that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I am including everybody. I don’t care who takes it personally. It doesn’t matter who. I take everybody in. Fans, media, we have to be together, but we are not. You attack me after five games, one point, 11 goals conceded, fine. If everything goes bad, you try and make it bad, why didn’t you write them last season about these bad things? OK, you were writing a few bad things, that is normal.

‘Then it was the style of play, how we play, now this is how we play, so now it’s the results? What is it? A few people were writing about something. I don’t want to talk about, I know who’s talking. But it’s not the moment to speak about that. We have to speak about results. We have to fight to get back. We have a team where we don’t have to be in this position now after the first five games. We have been a bit unlucky. The opponents have been more lucky than us.

‘We didn’t score, we didn’t make the result. This is normal and then I get pressure. I accept that. But in Turkey we say that if you attack under the belt it’s not good, you need to stay on the level. But I can live with this. This is not my first team. I have trained a few teams, including Fenerbahce, then you can understand the pressure. It’s just the way (it’s written) I don’t like.’