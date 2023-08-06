Preston North End boss heaps praise on defender after Bristol City draw

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has hailed defender Kian Best after his debut over the weekned. The full-back featured as the Lilywhites drew 1-1 on the opening day of the new Championship season against Bristol City.

The visitors fell behind at Ashton Gate just after half-time when Sam Bell scored for the hosts. However, the away side were able to find an equaliser through new signing Will Keane on 86 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston will be satisfied with the point and are back in action on Tuesday against in the Carabao Cup against Salford City at home. They then face Sunderland at Deepdale next Saturday.

Lowe was delighted with Best’s performance against Bristol City and said afterwards: “He’s been brilliant up until a week ago when he signed his first pro contract, he’s obviously a baby isn’t he. I thought he handled himself really well. He produced some great deliveries.

“Low and behold he gets cramp late on, but he’s still only a baby. He worked his socks off, his intelligence, passing range and quality on the ball is different class.

“I think you only have to look at my record, I won’t hesitate to put them in regardless of how old they are. He’s definitely deserved a place in the team so far.”

Preston will be excited for the future with Best and he could be in line for plenty of game time this term. The 17-year-old has risen up through their academy ranks and has been a regular for the club at various youth levels over recent years.