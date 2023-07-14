Preston North End have signed four players so far this summer. The Lilywhites have brought in Calvin Ramsey, Mads Frøkjær-Jensen, Duane Holmes and Will Keane.

Ryan Lowe’s side take on Bristol City away on the opening day of the new season on 5th August. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Barrow update

As per the club website, Preston are not expected to play new signings Ramsey, Holmes and Frøkjær-Jensen this weekend in their pre-season friendly away at Barrow. However, the latter has now received a work permit which is a boost. He will wear the number 10 shirt next term after arriving from Odense.

Left-back linked

The Lilywhites are being linked with a swoop for former Liverpool left-back Yasser Larouci. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, the Lancashire outfit are keen on signing the defender from Troyes in France. Premier League new boys Sheffield United are also believed to be in the frame.

Free agent finds home

Harry Nevin, who left Deepdale at the end of the last campaign, has found himself a new home now. The 19-year-old has been snapped up by Waterford on a free transfer. He has told their website: “I’m delighted to have signed for Waterford FC. It’s a club that’s going in the right direction. There’s a good strong team and I’m here to help push the club to promotion.

“I’m looking forward to getting started now. I’m here to play and I’m looking for minutes under my belt here. I know I need to earn a place in the team, work hard in training and prove to the coaches that I’m ready to play; I want to be playing all the time.”

Ex-loan man joins new club

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has joined Mainz on loan in the Bundesliga. He was on loan with Preston from 2021 to 2022 and played 66 times in all competitions. He spent last season with Schalke and is now on the move again.

Previously defender joins Wrexham

The Lilywhites were linked with a move for defender Will Boyle last summer before his switch to Huddersfield Town from Cheltenham Town, as per The News. He has now been snapped up by National League champions Wrexham. The centre-back has become the first signing of the window for the ambitious League Two outfit.

Former defender excited for challenge

Former Preston defender Neill Collins is excited for his first managerial role in England with Barnsley in League One. He has told the Tykes’ website: “It’s quite surreal. Just because of how quickly it happened. If you’d have told me 10 days ago that I would be sat here I wouldn’t have believed you. But I am, and I’m so excited.