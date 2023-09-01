Preston North End transfer state of play as deadline day deals expected

Preston North End’s manager Ryan Lowe with club director Peter Ridsdale

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe likes to sit back on his sofa and watch the carnage unfold on transfer deadline day, but that will have to wait for future windows. The Lilywhites are right in the thick of it as they chase crucial, final day deals. North End need to strengthen their attack today and build on the six signings made.

Will Keane, Mads Frokjaer, Duane Holmes and Jack Whatmough have all made bright starts to life at PNE since arriving this summer, but Layton Stewart is getting himself match ready and Calvin Ramsay is sidelined for an extended period after his loan move from Liverpool.

North End have been chasing Everton striker Tom Cannon on loan all summer, following last season’s successful spell with the club in the second half of the season. There was confidence at North End for the majority of the window, but that started to fade significantly last week - with the Toffees seemingly keen to offload Cannon permanently.

In the past 24 hours, Leicester City, Southampton, Norwich City, Sunderland and Middlesbrough have all been linked with last gasp moves for the striker - who is valued at £5-7million by the Goodison Park club. PNE’s loan offer has remained on the table and there has even been suggestion of North End trying to put a permanent package together.

But, it’s understood that Preston have now moved on, having started to properly explore alternative options more than a week ago. Indeed, Lowe expressed his view on August 10th that PNE may need to reevaluate their transfer plan - given that a loan move for Cannon had still not been completed.

As the North End manager has explained in the media, Preston’s back-up plan to not landing Cannon is to bring two or three attacking players through the door. That is now a real challenge, with the clock ticking and the transfer window set to slam shut at 11pm. PNE have bids on the table and offers in for players, but they need answers right now.

FC Basel and former Liverpool attacker Liam Millar is one player to be linked in recent days. The Canada international has spent the last two seasons out in Switzerland, having left Liverpool for a reported fee of £1.3m. Swiss media claim that North End have agreed a loan deal with option to buy the player.