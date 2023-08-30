Preston North End are amongst five Championship clubs chasing the signature of Liam Millar, according to reports.

Football Insider claim that the Lilywhites are ‘plotting a late move’ along with four of their league rivals. The report states that Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City, Rotherham United, and Sheffield Wednesday are all in the race to sign the 23-year-old, who is currently with Swiss Super League outfit FC Basel.

Clubs are said to have made enquiries to Basel, with the winger’s contract running until the summer of 2025. Millar is a 21-time Canadian international, who made his debut back in 2018. He appeared at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar last November, having started his career at Liverpool - whose academy he joined from Fulham in July 2016.

He played under Steven Gerrard, when he was manager of Liverpool’s under-18’s team. Millar made one senior appearance for the Reds and had loan spells at Kilmarnock and Charlton Athletic. In 202, he joined Basel for a reported fee of £1.3m.

Millar, in his two seasons at FC Basel, has scored 13 goals and made 10 assists in 98 games. He has made six appearances this season, scoring twice and assisting three. Basel have had a poor start to the season, though, and currently sit 11th in the league standings. They were eliminated by Kazakh outfit Tobol in the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

In other news, PNE are said to be one of four clubs interested in signing Leeds United attacker Sam Greenwood. Daily Mail’s football reporter Tom Collomose believes that the 21-year-old is ‘subject of interest’ from Preston along with Swansea City, Middlesbrough and Stoke City.

Greenwood was a substitute in the Whites’ defeat to Salford City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, with Archie Gray and Ethan Ampadu preferred over him. He has made two appearances this season under Daniel Farke, but both have been off of the bench with just 21-minutes of pitch time accumulated.