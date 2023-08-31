Middlesbrough end Preston North End transfer rumour as Sunderland move ‘ruled out’

Preston North End are not expected to make a late move for Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch, despite recent transfer reports.

The Lancashire Post believes that there is nothing in the rumours, which came out earlier today, and a move for the American can therefore be ruled out. A report from Sunderland Nation claimed that PNE, along with Stoke City, were battling it out to sign Gooch.

The USA-born man is in the final year of his contract, along with Alex Pritchard and Danny Batth at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland are said to have told all three players that they won’t stand in the way of summer interest, but North End’s reported interest in Gooch can be put to bed.

To pour cold water on another recent rumour, Luton Town forward Admiral Muskwe is not going to be heading to Preston. Whispers had emerged on social media regarding the former Leicester City man, but the Lilywhites did not make contact and the player is heading elsewhere before Friday’s deadline.

In other news, PNE and Swansea City linked transfer target Alex Bangura is poised to join their Championship rivals Middlesbrough - according to various reports. SC Cambuura defender Bangura had been linked with a move to Deepdale earlier this summer, but is now closing in on a move to Boro, according to the The Northern Echo .