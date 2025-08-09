Paul Heckingbottom | Camera Sport

PNE drew 1-1 on the opening day of the Championship season at QPR

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom vented frustration over Daniel Jebbison’s absence at QPR on Saturday.

The Lilywhites came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw at Loftus Road, with Milutin Osmajic scoring a fine goal shortly after the restart. An unfortunate Ben Whiteman own goal had seen the Rs hit the front not long before the half-time whistle.

Heckingbottom handed full debuts to Daniel Iversen, Andrija Vukcevic, Thierry Small and Michael Smith. Fellow summer recruits Pol Valentin, Alfie Devine and Odel Offiah came off the bench to debut, later in the game.

AFC Bournemouth loan man Jebbison, though, was a surprise omission in the capital, with Jordan Thompson, Will Keane, Robbie Brady and Brad Potts also out. The nature of the Canada international’s blow came of great disappointment to the PNE boss.

Heckingbottom said: “Yeah, Jebbo, I'm angry about that. The growing trend in football is when they work with people outside. It's an accident, I get it, but it's not happening anymore with any Preston players. We had it with Freddie (Woodman) last season, doing the same. These guys, they work with these players and they post their work all over social media, want to promote the business and they're happy to take the money.

“They don't give us any money back when they injure the players in their sessions. Yeah, they'll not be posting on social media that Jebbo’s out for a month, so I'll tell everyone that when they work with players that they put them out as well. So, I'm really angry about that... really angry about that. Listen, it's professional players trying to better themselves, but my anger is with the people who work with them - who don't suffer when they injure players.

“If we injure players - if they injure in training,in a game, in our gym - then it's on us. It's us that suffer. When other people do it, they're happy to post all the positives and take the players' money, but they don't get any of the negatives with it. (It was) just some gym work and he just rocked his ankle, total accident, so a couple of weeks I think. He can walk, but he can't play with swelling. It's just thrown us and like I said, my problem with it - QPR, I can see the players they're bringing on off the bench and that is why we signed these players.

“I'm talking about wanting more now and I'm going to Peter and Craig, wanting more players, more money. And we've got players getting injured doing things that - not that they shouldn't, I'm not having a go at Jebbo. As I said, it's a growing thing and I get that. The funny thing is, I did it when I played and I was a young lad - I went and saw a sports doctor, but we didn't have the resources.

“We've got good resources. If they signed a piece of paper saying they'd cover his wages if they injured him, they can go with him every day. If they signed a piece of paper saying, ‘Yeah, we've got insurance that covers this, or we're getting a new striker’, no problem, work with him as much as you want. But they're not... they have no accountability.”

Paul Heckingbottom on 1-1 draw at QPR

“A good point overall, when you're away from home, you go behind,” said Heckingbottom. “It's a good point. Average first half... much more intent, aggression and how we want to play second half. It will always take a good team to beat us when we do play with that mindset. Overall, I'm pleased with the point after falling behind.

“Disappointed we've not got three, but like I said, having gone behind to come back and be the stronger team in the second half, I’m pleased with it. It is difficult in this league... everyone knows that. I thought we were a bit too passive in the first half. We had a few moments of control; even though they had the ball, they didn’t hurt us.

“We were poor with the ball and wasteful when we got in the final third. So, it was all those things improved. We were more aggressive against the ball and were better with the ball: made them defend a lot more and were pushing to try and get the win. It's the pass that makes a goal.

“We are very aggressive and bring our outfield players at the top end of the pitch. So, one to two players on the edge dealing with their threat, but then who could break? If you give Milly that role, his eyes light up because he's just seen goals at the other end. But then you need... I've been impressed with Dan (Iversen).

“Obviously, I've not worked with Dan before; a lot of people here know him. But yeah, he wants to learn the game, understand and be a part of the team - not just in between the goalposts. He recognised that that was the moment. Milly's already on his way and it's a fantastic pass. I'm presuming QPR will be disappointed with that but from our point of view, we really capitalised on it and it's two lads alert and listening for once!”

