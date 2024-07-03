PNE celebrate | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Both players won’t be at Deepdale next season

The exit of captain Alan Browne from Preston North End is a ‘real shame’, but also an opportunity for the Lilywhites - says pundit Steve Eyre.

On Monday morning it was confirmed that the Irishman’s 10 year stay at Deepdale would be coming to an end, with the club’s new contract offer rejected. Browne will move on to pastures new, after 412 appearances in a Preston shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Manchester City youth, Doncaster, Huddersfield and Fleetwood coach Eyre - who summarises plenty of PNE fixtures for BBC Lancashire - has shared his take on the news of Browne’s departure.

"Basically every game I've watched over the years, he has played, always given his all, played well, sometimes out of position, and looked a great professional," said Eyre. "So, the obvious thing to say - while it's not in my heart - is that it's a shame. It's a real shame, but people make career moves and people recognise it's time for a new challenge. I think every Preston supporter, team mate and the staff should recognise that a legend of the club - certainly a leader - has left.

“I think they should recognise that and think about all the best memories, of which there are many. It's a fresh opportunity for someone else; for the manager to blood somebody from within the club. And it’s an opportunity for the manager and recruitment team to sign a replacement, if they can. It will be a heavy shirt to fill and he will never be forgotten, but it creates a new opportunity for someone else and the club. So, good luck to him, I'm really interested to see where he ends up."

After the penultimate game of last season, at home to Leicester City, it was made public that Browne’s offer was ‘the best’ in PNE’s history. Eyre, therefore, fully expects North End to have cash to go out and spend. And having seen the business concluded this time last year, he’s got faith in the football club to recruit wisely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad