Ben Pearson celebrates with Daniel Johnson after the match

A Preston North End themed quiz for you to get stuck into on Sunday...

Below are 11 signings made by Preston North End since their return to the Championship, now 10 years ago. Your one clue is what the manager at the time - who we’ve included to give you a hand - said upon the announcement. All the answers are in full at the bottom of this article... no cheating!

Signing 1

Simon Grayson said: "We see him as energetic, box-to-box, likes a tackle and coming from Manchester United he is decent on the ball. He's at the right age, wants to go and make a good career in the game and we are delighted that we have been backed by the owner to spend the money to bring _____ here."

Signing 2

Simon Grayson said: "I am delighted to add ______ to our striking options at the club. His height, plus of course his international experience, brings us a different dimension to the squad and provides us further options at the top end of the pitch."

Signing 3

Simon Grayson said: "We have watched ____ a lot over the last few months. He is a flexible player, who is quick and has good energy about him, and we felt this was a good opportunity for us to get a player who is hungry, has got desire, has good technical ability and can play in a number of positions. He's not the finished article, as many players we bring to this football club aren't, but he is another one we hope we can make better and thus make us better.”

Signing 4

Alex Neil said: "He's perfect in the fact that he wants to try and find his way in his career. He is a determined lad. He has come through Celtic's ranks, so he's used to high standards and winning games and expecting to be challenging at the top end of the table. He has had that experience there, which I think will certainly help him. I think we needed a few more bodies in defensive areas and I think _____ will fit in perfectly for us. I think it's a great bit of business."

Signing 5

Alex Neil said: “______ is a player we have been watching for a while. He has got goals in his game, both last year in the Championship and again this year. He has really good energy, is a good age and good size. He is a has a good presence and we are looking forward to working with him and hopefully improving.”

Signing 6

Alex Neil said: "He will certainly give us a different option. He is a good age as well, 25, and he is fully fit. He has been playing regularly for Exeter, which is a big thing, because sometimes when you do business in January, you can bring in guys who haven't been playing, whereas that is not the case here."

Signing 7

Alex Neil said: “_______ played the second half of season at Aston Villa in a team that was promoted. We are very hopeful that his directness, his pace and his creativity will add to our front line and that he will score and supply goals. The experience of being involved in an event the magnitude of the Play-Offs and the Final, in particular, will help to spur him on to have more success, and hopefully that will be with Preston North End."

Signing 8

Frankie McAvoy said: “It's magnificent, it’s a brilliant signing for Preston North End. He’s one of the best young players in Scotland. I cannot thank Mr Hemmings, Peter [Ridsdale] and Craig Hemmings enough for getting the deal done which has been stressful to say the least, but we’ve managed to get it over the line which is brilliant and I’m really looking forward to him coming in and being a part of our squad.”

Signing 9

Frankie McAvoy said: "He’s a very dynamic player. He's got explosive pace and can play in wide areas, or through the middle which he did at Cardiff last season and we’re just delighted to get the deal done. We’re absolutely delighted with the addition and can't wait for him to get into training."

Signing 10

Ryan Lowe said: “We’re absolutely delighted. I’ve been monitoring _____ for a while now. He’s a natural goalscorer who I’m really excited to work with and hopefully he’ll score some goals for us. There were several clubs after him chasing his signature but we’re the privileged ones to be able to take him.”

Signing 11

Ryan Lowe said: “He’s a fantastic lad with fantastic talent who’s had it up and down over the past few years, but we feel that at the tender age of 22, we can develop him into a top player for Preston North End. We’ve only had him with us for a week but you can see the quality he’s got. He’s a good footballer with a good footballing brain and he’s a good acquisition for us.”

Answers in full: 1. Ben Pearson 2. Simon Makienok 3. Tom Barkhuizen 4. Darnell Fisher 5. Brad Potts 6. Jayden Stockley 7. Andre Green 8. Ali McCann 9. Josh Murphy 10. Cameron Archer 11. Ben Woodburn