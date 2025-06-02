Thierry Small | Getty Images

Preston North End are one of several Championship clubs to be linked with Thierry Small

Reported Preston North End transfer target Thierry Small has a decision to make on his future after being offered a new contract.

Charlton Athletic won the League One play-off final last month and the Addicks have put fresh terms on the table to Small. The 20-year-old has been at The Valley since February 2024 and made 63 appearances, scoring three goals and assisting seven. Ever since the FA Cup clash earlier this year, at Deepdale, PNE have been named as suitors.

Small was linked with Preston and Millwall back in January, but fellow Championship trio Blackburn Rovers, Oxford United and Derby County were then said to have joined the race a few months later. The former Southampton and Everton youngster played in all three play-off games, starting the second-leg of the semi-final and the final.

Charlton have hit the headlines in recent days, with Nathan Jones said to be a target for relegated club Cardiff City. The Welshman has been open previously about his affinity for the Bluebirds but would be dropping back into League One, and stepping away from a newly promoted Championship side.

That could well be a factor in Small’s decision this summer, though renowned south London football correspondent, Richard Cawley, has played down talk of an exit. Posting on X on Monday morning, he said: ‘Indications I've had is that there is no chance of Nathan Jones going to Cardiff.’