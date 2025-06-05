Paul Heckingbottom and Stuart McCall | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

The Lilywhites have signed three players so far in the summer transfer window

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End must now look to add attacking power after making their first three signings of the summer.

That is the view of BBC Radio Lancashire pundit and former Huddersfield, Doncaster and Fleetwood coach, Steve Eyre. The Lilywhites have snapped up goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, defender Pol Valentin and midfielder Jordan Thompson on free transfers, as manager Paul Heckingbottom gears up for his first pre-season at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston are expected to make another six signings at least this summer, with the loan market set to be scoured and transfer fees yet to be spent. Eyre has seen plenty of North End in recent years and, with Emil Riis, Sam Greenwood and Duane Holmes gone from last season’s squad, it’s clear to him where reinforcements are required.

"Hopefully, with time, they maybe get to spend some money on a transfer," Eyre told BBC Lancs Sport. "I still think they need goals in their team, quite clearly, and these new players will get fresh opportunity and a fresh start - as will the manager.

“Whilst I think he will probably suggest last year there could've been more points and better performances, certainly towards the end, I think one thing in his favour is he never had those six weeks of pre-season - and he was never actually working with too many players he signed.

“He will have the opportunity to do that. Iversen coming back is the one I think the fans really wanted. Hopefully, he feels that bond he has at the club will see him settle straight away. The other two players are not ones you think of immediately, but you do need those players who have played at the level and supplement the squad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a fresh start for everyone.”

On whether there’s still a lot for Preston to do, Eyre added: “I think so. It's very much a squad game now. The starters and finishers that coaches and manager use now seems more rife than ever.

“The first XI is obviously where you want to be but there is still a role to play for half-a-dozen subs. You've got to build a team, a squad, a culture, then work hard to win some football matches. They didn't win enough last year but it is a fresh start for everyone."

Your next PNE read: Emil Riis reportedly wanted by Championship duo