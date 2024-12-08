The on-loan Leeds United man spoke to the media after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Hillsborough

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End loan man Sam Greenwood says the Lilywhites have to start being more clinical.

The Lilywhites came away from another game on Saturday, wondering how they had not won. But, Michael Smith’s strike on 76 minutes saw Sheffield Wednesday fight back and earn a 1-1 draw against the Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North End had taken the lead early on in the game through Emil Riis and that lead was kept in tact, when Freddie Woodman denied Josh Windass from the penalty spot - early in the second half. But, Preston had ample opportunities to score more goals and Greenwood, who was involved in a lot of those positive moments, couldn’t help but vent his frustration.

Read More Sheffield Wednesday boss makes Preston North End admission which will be little consolation to Heckingbottom

“I thought we played well, again,” said Greenwood, post-match. “I thought we had enough chances to obviously win the game and yeah, it is disappointing not to come out with three points. I think we need to change that. We created so many chances and just need to finish them off really. That is what the performances deserve, but this league is so hard and you can concede at any time.

“We just need to keep pushing, keep the performances up and make sure we win. It’s about starting the game fast, taking the game to them and I thought we did that. It is just frustrating not to come away with three points. It’s just taking the chances, because we are in the right areas and getting into the right spots. It is just putting the ball in the net.

“The way we are playing, it is impossible for them not to go our way eventually. We need to just keep doing what we are doing, but it is the fine margins that win you games. We were unlucky, but it will come off eventually - I believe that. I am loving my football and I just need to keep going and working hard. I am a team player and will always work hard for the team over anything.”