Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe will not force anyone out of the door in January, but does expect Layton Stewart to head out on loan.

Last week, the Lilywhites' boss looked ahead to the upcoming transfer window and suggested that both Stewart and experienced defender Patrick Bauer could leave for game time. Minutes have been limited for both players this season.

Outgoing business may well impact the signings PNE are able to make themselves, with Manchester United youngster Dan Gore one player linked in recent days. Aside from Bauer and Stewart, there is nobody standing out for Lowe.

"I don't know, it depends who comes and knocks on my door," said Lowe. "I am happy to keep them all in from a selfish point of view. I don't need to let anyone go. Layton is a bit different, because he's a project and we want to get him out because he's ready to go and score goals. He is champing at the bit to play and while he's fit and available, we want to get him somewhere and him hit the ground running.

"Pat is a little bit different. He's probably down the pecking order a little bit, which he knows and understands. But, it will be over to him if he wants to go and play games. Nobody will be getting forced out. And then it'll be a case of anyone knocking on my door to go: 'Gaffer, I've got an opportunity to go there on loan and play some games - what are your thoughts?'