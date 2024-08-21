Will Keane | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Preston North End have knocked back an approach from West Brom for Will Keane, the Lancashire Post understands.

Reports on Tuesday - the same day PNE appointed Paul Heckingbottom as their new manager - stated that the Baggies had enquired about the 31-year-old. It is believed that Albion have indeed shown interest in Keane, but that their low offer was swiftly turned down by North End. Since then, West Brom have not returned to the table.

Keane rejoined North End last summer, from Wigan Athletic. He had a spell at Deepdale, on loan from Manchester United, in 2015/16 and scored a couple of goals. Keane went on to play for Hull City, Ipswich Town and then Wigan - for whom he netted 50 goals in three seasons. After the Latics’ relegation in 2022/23, Preston swooped in for Keane and brought him back to the club.

Last season, the number seven top scored with 13 goals in the Championship - from 38 appearances. He chipped in with three assists. Keane signed a two-year deal with Preston, so has entered the final year of his contract at Deepdale. However, he remains a senior figure within the dressing room and first team regular. Albion’s interest comes amid their EFL-imposed business plan, which restricts transfer activity.

They have, this summer, signed seven players in total - with fees paid to recruit Norwegian defender Torbjørn Heggem and Italian full-back Gianluca Frabotta. After finishing in the play-offs last season under Carlos Corberan, the Baggies have also loaned in Lewis Dobbin and Paddy McNair - while signing Devante Cole, Joe Wildsmith and Ousmane Diakite.