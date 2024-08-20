Will Keane celebrates | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

PNE striker signed last summer from Wigan Athletic

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly enquired about Preston North End striker Will Keane.

The forward rejoined the Lilywhites last summer, from Wigan Athletic, for his second spell at Deepdale. During his Manchester United days, Keane spent time on loan at PNE during the 2015/16 campaign - their first back in the Championship. That was a hit-and-miss period, but Keane’s first season back at Preston was a success.

He top scored last season, under since-departed manager Ryan Lowe. Keane netted 13 goals in 38 league outings, registering a further three assists. He started the opening night clash against Sheffield United, then found himself on the bench at Swansea City last time out. Now, Keane is looking to make a strong first impression on new manager Paul Heckingbottom.

The number seven, though, is said to have attracted interest from the Baggies - who were beaten in the play-offs last season, under Carlos Corberan. Albion are having to target cut-price deals, due to being under a EFL-imposed business plan. Due to financial concern, the club’s transfer activity has been restricted this summer.

They have snapped up four players on free and two on loan, with Gianluca Frabotta, Devante Cole, Joe Wildsmith, Ousmane Diakite, Torbjørn Heggem, Lewis Dobbin and Paddy McNair snapped up. Corberan is not short of attacking options, but links to Keane have surfaced. The 31-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at Deepdale.

Speaking recently about his last year, Keane told in-house media: “I’ve loved being here. After having a couple of months off in the summer, it was great to get back and be around the group. We had a good bit of team bonding and put lots of hard work in. Obviously the last week it has been a whirlwind with what’s gone on and it’s been a shame, because we have been a tightknit group - but we know football moves fast so we have to get on with it.”