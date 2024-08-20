Paul Heckingbottom | Getty Images

Former Sheffield United boss is the new manager of PNE

Preston North End have appointed Paul Heckingbottom as their new manager.

The 47-year-old’s arrival has been confirmed ahead of Saturday’s home match against Luton Town - the third of the 2024/25 Championship season. Ryan Lowe brought his two-and-a-half year tenure to an end last Monday, with interim boss Mike Marsh then stepping down from his role after two games.

North End moved swiftly to draw up a shortlist, interview and then appoint. Heckingbottom has been out of work since December 2023, when he was let go by Sheffield United - whom he guided to automatic promotion the season before. He has also managed Barnsley, Leeds United and Hibernian. Heckingbottom will be joined by assistant, Stuart McCall.

He told in-house media: “I’m really delighted with it, ready to go, and champing at the bit really. It’s a club I know well for lots of reasons and a league I know well, so it was a pretty easy decision. Experience is key. Knowing the players helps, and then having success in this league helps, so we know what it takes to compete.

“We know what it takes to do well and you can give that clear direction to try and get there, and that’s the aim. The short-term goals are to get back on track. Longer term, we want to be a really, really competitive team in this league. We want to play in a way the fans can enjoy and in a way that gets the best out of the players, and when you get that it can be really powerful.”

Director Peter Ridsdale added: “I’m delighted that Paul Heckingbottom has joined us as first team manager. We identified that we wanted Paul to be the man to take us forward and moved swiftly over the weekend.

“We met on Sunday, finalised the details late last night and he’s here with us today, ready to get to work. I’m now looking forward with confidence with Paul and Stuart McCall in charge, and I think all Preston North End fans can be really excited about the season ahead.”