PNE have been busy with incoming business so far in the transfer window

Preston North End have not had any approaches for their players so far in the summer transfer window.

With it always promising to be a busy summer for the Lilywhites, attention has been on the incoming business at Deepdale. Paul Heckingbottom has wasted no time in adding to his squad with Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin, Thierry Small and Jordan Thompson all snapped up already.

Further additions, particularly in the final third, will be needed for Preston - who now have time on their side to get more deals done. The other side of the transfer window is players potentially heading out of the door. But, with it still early days, there is nothing currently in the offing on that front.

Speculation around Will Keane has swirled in recent days. The striker extended his contract last summer, until 2026, amid interest from West Brom. But, the 32-year-old struggled to get a consistent run last season and finished the campaign with three goals scored in the league.

It’s understood that the front man - who top scored for Preston in 2023/24 with 13 league goals - would be reluctant to drop down to League One. The number seven is one of two senior strikers still on board at Deepdale, after the departures of Emil Riis and Layton Stewart - while Ched Evans’ playing deal has expired.

The other first team forward at North End, Milutin Osmajic, is believed to still have suitors in Spain, Turkey and Italy. The Montengero international is under contract at Preston until 2027 and netted 15 goals in all competitions last year. He was a club record signing two summers ago, costing PNE a reported £2.1million.

As far as other players who could depart go, the immediate future of returning loan man Jeppe Okkels will be interesting to see. The Dane had a mixed time up at Aberdeen after joining them on loan in January. Okkels struggled to force his way into Heckingbottom’s plans at Preston and has another two years left on his deal.

There has been talk, as per CEO Peter Ridsdale’s interview with BBC Radio Lancashire, of recruiting a right centre-back. That would raise question marks over Jack Whatmough’s future at Preston, with the defender having 12 months left on his contract and struggled to dislodge Jordan Storey from the side.

