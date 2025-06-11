Former Middlesbrough, Charlton Athletic and Southampton man reportedly on his way to PNE

Jason Euell is set to join the first team coaching staff at Preston North End.

The move will see manager Paul Heckingbottom add to his backroom team for the first time, since arriving in August 2024 with assistant Stuart McCall. Euell’s focus will be on the Lilywhites’ attacking play, and he arrives with coaching experience at Charlton Athletic, Bristol City, Cambridge United and England’s youth teams.

As a player, Euell amassed 500 appearances in a career which started at Wimbledon and took him to Charlton, Middlesbrough, Southampton, Blackpool, Doncaster and AFC Wimbledon - as well as the international stage for Jamaica, whom he represented on three occasions.

His coaching path began with the Addicks, with Euell operating as a senior coach in Charlton’s academy for eight years - before stepping up to the first team position in April 2021. He moved on in the summer of 2022 and was praised, by then-owner and CEO Thomas Sandgaard, for his work with Charlton’s young players.

Sandgaard said: “Jason is a Charlton legend and I would like to thank him for everything he has done for the club. He was an incredible player and since joining the club’s coaching staff in 2013 has given his all to help move the club forwards.

“In his coaching role in the club’s academy he was important in supporting the development of our academy players. During my time at the club he helped us in our strong finish to the 2020/21 season and then played a role in the club’s form stabilising after our challenging start to the 2021/22 campaign.”

He worked alongside managers Nigel Adkins and Johnnie Jackson at The Valley. A few days later, Euell made the move to Bristol City as their new first team coach - where he worked under Nigel Pearson for 16 months. In an interview last summer, Euell reflected on his work at Ashton Gate and with Charlton’s academy players.

He told Sky Sports: “I always played with possession, always played with high energy, because that was getting them ready for first-team football. But,I have to come up with a formation to get the best from the players that I have. If that is 4-3-3 then brilliant; if it is 3-5-2 then brilliant.

"If there were things (at Bristol City) that the manager did not have to deal with, I was there to take it off his plate - whether those were conversations with the academy, with ground staff, around hotel accommodation. Those were all things that he allowed me to be a part of. If there was a board meeting, he would encourage me to come in.

“There were meetings with other departments. That was a big opportunity to see how those conversations were around recruitment and budgets. You don't get that from the courses. He brought in a different blend of characters rather than yes men. I was happy to be a pain in the backside who would tell him if I thought he was wrong. He thought that was brilliant.”

“Real ability around the training ground.”

Euell moved on when Pearson was relieved of his duties in October 2023, and the next opportunity which presented itself was at Cambridge United. Garry Monk made Euell his assistant head coach in the summer of 2024, but the former Swansea City man was sacked in February this year - and Euell departed one month later. He briefly worked under Neil Harris, who only had positive things to say despite letting Euell go.

“Jason... what a lovely lad and a great bloke,” said Harris. “I really enjoyed my couple of weeks with him. The thought process when a new head coach comes in is sometimes it’s all change, but before I came in at Cambridge, I came in on my own and reviewed the situation and I’ve done the same again.

“I’ve reviewed the situation, given people and opportunity to work with me and then we make judgment calls as we go along. Jason is a really, really good man with some real ability around the training ground and on the training pitch, but we just felt as a football club that we needed a change moving forward.”

