Preston North End have had plenty of success in the loan market over recent seasons, but how does their permanent recruitment compare?

The Lilywhites spent a reported fee in excess of £1.5million to land Plymouth Arygle defender Lewis Gibson last week - the centre-back is manager Paul Heckingbottom’s first permanent recruit and he could debut this weekend at Deepdale.

Going back to the summer of 2019, a total of 28 players have signed for PNE on permanent deals. Some have been first team regulars for the duration of their North End careers, others have been up and down while a handful never really got going at all.

Here’s how we rate every one of those acquisitions...

Jeppe Okkels - 3 The Dane has a long contract at Preston but his loan move to Aberdeen, with option, suggests North End may look to cut their losses already. A reported £1.7m addition that has not gone to plan.

Stefan Thordarson - 5.5 The Iceland international has ability and comes across as a good character. Heckingbottom thinks there is big potential in him. It's now over to Thordarson to put a run of performances together and show what he can do. Has so far blown hot and cold.

Milutin Osmajic - 6.5 His clinical instinct and goal threat is clear. Cost PNE a reported £2.1m and can still justify that price tag if he finds greater consistency. Popular with the fans and always puts in a shift. Should be aiming to at least match last season's goal tally of eight.