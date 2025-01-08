Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE made the former Reading and Sheffield Wednesday man their first signing of the January transfer window last week

Preston North End made their first January addition last week in the form of Lewis Gibson.

The Lilywhites triggered the Plymouth Argyle man’s release clause and a deal was quickly wrapped up, with him penning a three-year contract at Deepdale.

The 24-year-old could make his debut for North End this weekend when they host Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup. He is someone manager Paul Heckingbottom is delighted to have in the building.

But, what exactly will Gibson bring to the table? Long-standing Argyle reporter, Chris Errington, gives us the lowdown on PNE’s new man.

How big of a loss is Gibson to Argyle?

CE: ‘Any time you lose one of your best players it is a blow, and Lewis Gibson certainly came into that category for Argyle. When fit, he was a regular in the first team over the past one-and-a-half seasons after signing from Everton in the summer of 2023.

‘A measure of how highly rated he was at Argyle was the fact that after club captain Joe Edwards suffered a long-term hamstring injury - in the 3-3 draw with Preston at Home Park in late October - Gibson wore the armband on many occasions. All that said, the reported transfer fee of around £1.5 million does represent very good business for Argyle given he joined them for no fee at all.’

What kind of defender is he?

CE: ‘At his best, Gibson is tremendous at anticipating danger inside his own penalty area and blocking shots. There would be some games for Argyle where he would do it repeatedly. He is a left-sided centre-back who is comfortable with the ball at his feet and can see a pass, and he is strong in the air when it comes to dealing with crosses from open play or corners. I would say he's a good all-round defender.’

Where do his main strengths lie and where can he improve?

CE: ‘At the age 24 I am sure there is plenty more room for improvement to come from him. Defenders often do not reach their peak until their late 20s or early 30s even because of all the experience they gain up until that point. I am not sure there is one particular area he needs to concentrate on, it's just working on his all-round game so it keeps getting better.’

PNE try sign right characters, do you think he will be a good addition to the squad in that regard?

CE: ‘Definitely. He was made Argyle captain for a reason, because he was respected by his team-mates. From my own personal perspective as 'the local reporter' I enjoyed interviews with him. He talks well and gives a thoughtful players' view on various topics. Gibson has been at a number of clubs now, including a few loans, so I'm sure fitting into the group at Preston will not be a problem for him at all. I wish him all the best for the future.’