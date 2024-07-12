Emil Riis | PNEFC/Ian Robinson

PNE kicked off their pre-season schedule on Friday

It’s worth noting that this was a pre-season friendly, and these things really aren’t worth getting too het up over. But, anyone who tuned in, or travelled over for - every credit if so - Friday morning’s clash, must’ve had similar thoughts going through their mind come the final whistle at the Pinatar Arena. Preston North End had been beaten 0-1 by Lincoln City; the game was not good and will be forgotten very quickly.

The outcome can be let slide, but what won’t be is finishing this summer transfer window without strengthening one area of Ryan Lowe’s squad. And yes, it is the one you’re thinking of. There is probably a decent gap in the market for a wing-back factory, if a budding Preston entrepreneur wishes to explore that. Thankfully, the understanding is that the Lilywhites - after completing two deals for midfield players - have made wide recruits the priority.

How they are needed, dearly. That is not to unfairly judge any of the players who operated there, against an organised Lincoln City - it’s just a glaringly obvious observation. Sam Greenwood and Stefan Teitur Thordarson are encouraging midfield additions; the striking department has goals in it. But, surely, this team will never fully thrive - or reach its capabilities - until the wing-back positions are taken up by specialists.

If they are not found in this window - the sixth of the Lowe era - then it will seem ludicrous to persist with the shape. The centre-backs are not naturals at carrying the ball out and passing forwards, but they are honest, committed pros who know how to defend and get by. Ideally, PNE will strengthen there too this summer, but it is on the flanks where help is being cried out for. And it must be concluded that this is not an easy position to recruit for - because Preston are still looking. They have surely missed out on more than they have signed.

You are looking for players capable of charging up and down, like Brad Potts does. He has given it one hell of a go over the last two-and-a-half years, but the number 44 needs serious competition. On top of that athleticism, you are looking for defensive ability, speed, and the technical ability to cross and combine. If you could chuck Alvaro Fernandez, Liam Millar and the aforementioned Potts into a machine, which turned them into one player, you’d be sorted. Preston probably won’t find the finished article, but they should be able to find a couple who will improve this team.

Perhaps the more relevant context, though, is the stage of the manager’s tenure - over a match often labelled as a glorified training exercise. Preston finished last season so poorly and the pressure will undoubtedly be on to start 2024/25 well. Supporters need convincing again. North End’s first two recruits of the summer are likable; the reaction to them was positive. And there is quality within the squad which, as pre-season progresses, you would hope to see come out more and more. It’s not the end of the world that there was nothing to get excited about against the Imps - far from it - but that cannot be the case in four weeks’ time.