Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe chats to director Peter Ridsdale | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

PNE have signed two players in the summer transfer window so far

Preston North End have completed their first two pieces of business this summer and it’s now on to the next priorities.

The Lilywhites brought Sam Greenwood in on loan from Leeds United last Friday, before the arrival of Stefan Teitur Thordarson was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon. There is an option-to-buy Greenwood next summer, inserted in the deal, while Thordarson has put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract - with the option of a further.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter

Both players are versatile and attack minded. Greenwood has named his best position as a number ten, while able to play wide and in the middle of the park. Thordarson, a big, powerful midfield player, predominantly operates as a number eight. The Iceland international scored 11 goals last season, in Denmark.

North End are off the mark, but the work is far from done. It’s understood that Preston are now focusing on recruiting a couple of wing-backs and a central defender. Director Peter Ridsdale told the Lancashire Post last month that four-to-five signings were expected - should nobody leave. Five certainly looks more likely than four, now.

From last season’s squad, loan man Liam Millar - who played several games at left wing-back - has gone. Preston were short on numbers at right wing-back anyway, with loan recruit Calvin Ramsay having left in the January and only played two games. And of course, Alan Browne - who was able to fill in - has moved on.