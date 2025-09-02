Preston North End fans | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Preston North End signed a dozen new players over the course of the summer transfer window.

Snapped up on permanent deals were Thierry Small, Jack Walton and Odel Offiah, along with free transfer recruits Andrija Vukcevic, Daniel Iversen, Michael Smith, Jordan Thompson and Pol Valentin. PNE loaned in Daniel Jebbison, Lewis Dobbin, Alfie Devine and Harrison Armstrong.

On the outgoing front, Preston sold Jack Whatmough to Huddersfield Town, Jeppe Okkels to Djurgardens, Layton Stewart to FC Thun and youngster Theo Mawene to Brentford. The Lilywhites were after two recruits on deadline day and managed to get one through the door.

On the back of that, we asked the Deepdale faithful to rate their club’s summer window out of 10. Here are the scores they gave on social media, along with their verdicts on how PNE performed...

@BilboBagger8: 8/10. I think we have a very decent squad with competition for places all over the park. Defence has been massively upgraded. Midfield and attack are looking good. We’ve done a good job until January. Then probably have to re assess.

@iampav: Solid 8. Plenty of promise. Impossible not to spread a budget as ours thinly to cover the ground we needed to, but an eye-catching striker (of our own) seems a miss.

@MonochromeMusik: 8 out of 10. Iversen, Devine, Small, Dobbin and Valentin have already improved on what we had last season… and hopefully Harrison will now do the same.

@davidw1627: 5/10 what we've done seems great value but impossible to overlook the gaps and lack of depth. Hopefully we'll find out why the money got pulled mid-summer soon.

@TheRealfarmer1: 8. One more signing would of been a 10 but some really good signings. People will moan but it’s easy spending someone else’s money.

@davidnewy: Fans reading all the "ITK" posts as fact have made them think its a 5 out of 10 window. 12 signings through the door and some real quality added. 8/10

@PeterSchol59072: 9. So much pace & energy around pitch than last season. Midfield looks far better. Some people have written off Jebbison & Smith already, but I think they will get going. We barely had any chances v Leicester & Ipswich, Jebbs been injured and we've not hit Smith with crosses!

@nm86796730: Iversen, Small, Devine, Dobbin, Armstrong, Offiah, Pol, Jebbison, Smith, Vukevic, Walton, Thompson. Never in my wildest dreams. Credit where it is due

@kevhpne: 8 for Me. Much stronger and flexible than last season. Think we may end up playing 2x 10’s behind Milly. His availability is vital and another striker would have been ideal in the circumstances.

@Johnnyproudlove: It’s a 6 was going to be a 9 until we didn’t buy a proper goal scorer. Up front will be our downfall as we replaced Ched with Ched, signed a goal scorer with 1 goal in 39 games, have three loanees that will leave in May……over reliant on one striker now!

@PR4PNE: 7.5/10. We needed another striker and I also think we needed an extra left sided centre back as an upgrade on Hughes or a back up. @a_daggers11: 8 would of been 10 with another striker

@EPHarbinger: 7. It's all very well having a much improved midfield but no good if there's no striker to score the goals. A long ban for Osmajic, or injury, and we're in a real mess.

Peter James Scholefield: 9. Really pleased with the pace we've got, midfield & wingbacks look so much better than last season. Can’t help but feel bit disappointed we didn't get a striker over the line, but generally love the new look of the squad.

Michael Gildert: 7/10 at the moment but it all depends on how some individuals perform and (if) the team get the tactics spot on. Very impressed with Thierry and Iversen! Jebbison not sure about..., looking forward to seeing how the academy boys do but clever signings I reckon.

Adam Smith: Would have been 7 but the total mess with the striker situation leaves it on a 5. They replaced the players they had to at the bare minimum cost. No wing back back up, only one goal scoring striker. We’re a Championship club ran like a L2 club at times.

Paul Wareing: A striker would've certainly put the 🍒 on the 🍰As it is, I'm going to give it a 9. With the budget available to us and some of the other clubs we've managed to beat to certain signatures is a credit to those at the Club.

@Allthingspne90: 6/10. Didn’t get a ST-priority. 1 injured for season. Made profit on sales. Arguably 1/2 assets Small/Offiah. Too many loans.

