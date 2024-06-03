Preston North End stance on Brighton transfer target amid Cardiff City and Sheffield United links
Preston North End have been linked with Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder, Marc Leonard, but a move is not expected to materialise.
The Lilywhites were credited with interest in the 22-year-old, towards the end of last season. He spent the last two seasons on loan at Northampton Town and a permanent exit from the Seagulls is now expected.
However, chances of Leonard signing on the dotted line at Deepdale look to be all but over. Talks did take place between both parties, over a possible deal, but an agreement could not be struck over wages.
Leonard has one year left to run on his Brighton contract, with the option of a further, but it’s thought he will leave the club this summer. Leonard is said to be valued at £300k and a permanent deal was discussed by PNE.
The likes of Cardiff City, Swansea City, Portsmouth, Plymouth Argyle, Wrexham and Shefifeld United have all been linked with Leonard - as well as Legia Warsaw and Sturm Graz. Preston were also said to be targeting midfielder Joe Williams, but he recently signed a new deal at Bristol City.
