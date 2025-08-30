Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom applauds the fans at the final whistle | CameraSport - Ian Cook

The Lilywhites pushed for an equaliser all second half but couldn’t find a way through

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom felt his side were worthy of at least a point at Fratton Park.

The Lilywhites suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Portsmouth, who took all three points in the final league game before the international break. Andre Dozzell’s deflected strike, four minutes before half-time, proved enough for John Mousinho’s side to run out winners on home soil.

Post-match Heckingbottom said: “Yeah, tight. Nothing fell for us in that second half. I was pleased with the performance. Not our day; another deflection. We have conceded three goals... two of them deflections, one of them an own goal. But the performance was strong again. It's a difficult place to come, it's a difficult place.

“I think the fact we were so dominant in the second half, it's credit to the players and how we approached it. We were pleased with the wing-backs, we pushed them on higher and we spoke about that in the summer - about a bit more productivity and balls in the box. We got that from both sides.

“They defended the box better and made a lot of blocks to protect the ‘keeper and the goal. When it did drop to us, we just missed one or two chances. I’m just disappointed with the pressure we had and the balls we got in, we couldn't get anything to fall for us. The only thing I'm disappointed with is the fact we've come away with nothing.”

Heckingbottom made a double change around the hour mark, with the returning Mads Frokjaer and new loan signing Lewis Dobbin introduced. The pair both had a positive impact on proceedings.

“Yes, we got on top in the second half,” said Heckingbottom. “I felt first half we passed the ball alright - not as bad as last year when we came, but similar in terms of I felt we missed opportunities to make them defend. Sometimes you can't be too proud to just make them defend when they were 2v2 at the back.

“You saw when Smudge got in down the left channel; I felt Jebbo could’ve made and timed his runs better but also when he did, our centre-backs were turning down that pass. So, we were having to play our way through and we did it, particularly down the left and Thierry (Small) got crosses in.

“Second half, we needed to make sure we were better at that and we did. Steffy was getting it higher as well, but then those areas I felt were made for Lewis and Mads. We were prepared to make those changes. I said last seasonn too many times we had just had two nines in Milly and Emil (Riis).

“It means in a season you can't start two nines and not be playing 90 minutes. So, the state of the game, you generally need a centre-forward up your sleeve. We played with a diamond a lot - one striker and two tens. Why couldn't we have had three centre-forwards on the pitch there, to try and win all those balls?

“Because we were getting deliveries, when I said credit to the wing-backs. But they were defending their box well and we were going to have to bludgeon our way in. So, sometimes you just need brute force and physicality in some games.”

PNE boss on Jebbison, Osmajic and Devine injuries

“His (Jebbison’s) foot is not 100 per cent, so whe e started feeling it and, like I said, with us having Mads and Lewis, we always knew that they were fit and available to come on,” said Heckingbottom. “So, Jebbo feeling his foot and us getting him back fit, it was a no-brainer to bring him off.

“Milly, we knew when we scanned him he'd be out of the game. We pulled him out of the Montenegro squad as well, so he's getting some intense treatment over the next few days. Hopefully, having him back training and not rushing him just before the Middlesbrough game that week.

“Alfie will probably train next week. He's minor, but he was still tender yesterday and couldn't train, so we'd have only made him worse if we'd have thrust him into this. With all the work he's had from having a shortened pre-season, we've built him up. We'll hopefully expect him back training with us on Wednesday when he's back in.”

