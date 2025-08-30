David Moyes explains Everton's transfer dilemma amid reported Preston North End and Derby County interest
Everton manager David Moyes says the club are weighing up whether to send Harrison Armstrong out on loan.
Preston North End have been strongly linked with the 18-year-old, who grabbed two assists in Everton’s 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Mansfield Town on Wednesday. There were suggestions that PNE were hoping to wrap up a loan agreement for Armstrong on Friday, but he is yet to depart the Toffees temporarily.
The teenager has attracted interest from a handful of Championship clubs this summer, including former loan club Derby County - for whom he made 15 appearances last season. Rams boss John Eustace declined to comment on that speculation, while Moyes offered an insight into Everton’s thinking over the player.
"A loan is there if we want it for him,” said Moyes. “He played really well in midweek. He showed he's got the potential to be a future Everton player, that's for sure.
“So we've got a decision if we think we are going to give him enough games between now and January. You have to remember in January we've got the Africa Cup of Nations, and we'll lose players to that, so we've got that in our thought process.
“From that point of view we're looking at Harrison, to see if we can give him more game time now and keep him with us. So, that's something we're looking at. But we were really pleased with how he played. He's coming on and he's looking a very good future Everton player."
The summer transfer window closes at 7pm on Monday, 1 September. PNE have signed 11 players so far, with three of those on loan in Lewis Dobbin, Alfie Devine and Daniel Jebbison. With Jordan Thompson, Robbie Brady and Brad Potts out injured, manager Paul Heckingbottom has suggested he’d be keen to bolster his midfield further.
