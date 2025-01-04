Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another temporary move for the young PNE defender

Preston North End defender Kacper Pasiek has joined Altrincham on loan for one-month.

It is the 19-year-old’s third loan move of his career having previously spent time at Marine and Warrington Town. The versatile left-back now joins the 10th placed National League outfit and goes straight into contention for Saturday’s clash with Barnet in the FA Trophy fourth round.

Pasiek joined Preston at the age of nine and came all the way through the club’s academy. He was one of four second-year scholars to be retained in the summer - as PNE chose to exercise one-year options with him and three other players.

He caught the eye in pre-season with the senior side and recently made the bench for North End’s Championship match against Stoke City. Pasiek played 10 games for Warrington last season and then headed to Marine - but his stint there was hampered by injury.

The Polish defender joins a club looking to push towards the National League play-off spots. Phil Parkinson’s side have 35 points on the board from 24 games. Altrincham will play six fixtures across three competitions during Pasiek’s spell.