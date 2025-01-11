Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He played under Paul Heckingbottom at Barnsley and has been a regular in the PNE team

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Storey tied down until 2028 and a new deal imminent for Andrew Hughes... it doesn’t take a genius to work out which obvious question that leaves: What does it mean for Liam Lindsay’s future as a Preston North End player?

The Lilywhites headed into this season with all three of the defenders in the final 12 months of their contracts. With manager Paul Heckingbottom having continually described this summer as an ‘opportunity’ to change things, the whole trio sticking around always felt unlikely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is now, then, big question marks over whether Lindsay - who previously played under Heckingbottom at Barnsley - stays beyond the current season. The big Scot, 29, has been a regular in the North End team for the last two-and-a-half years.

He was voted Players’ Player of the Year last campaign, too. But with the boss having discussed the need for Preston to potentially create/manage the budget this coming summer, some players were always going to be at risk of being moved on.

Of course, it’s still absolutely possible that Lindsay extends his deal as well. Defence is one area that hasn’t been freshened up for some time though and the consensus among the Deepdale faithful has been that it needs to be.

Read More New contract agreed with Preston North End man whose deal was expiring in the summer

Patrick Bauer’s time at the club will come to an end in the summer and youngster Kian Best could well leave too - but neither of those are in the first team picture at present. Jack Whatmough is contracted until 2026 so would be naturally tougher to shift than Lindsay, albeit not impossible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New defensive recruit Lewis Gibson has been signed to start games and will be a key man for Heckingbottom moving forward. The contract given to Storey suggests he will be too, while experienced head Hughes may well transition into a back-up role next season.

Lindsay has put in plenty of strong performances at the back for Preston; there have also been bad days at the office and four red cards received. When playing in the middle of a back three, the Scot doesn’t tend to put a foot wrong.

The key to keeping Lindsay or not, then, could well be the system Heckingbottom wishes to predominantly use next season. PNE’s number six has struggled at left centre-back in a three and barely been used in a back four.

If playing Lindsay means the Preston boss having to use a shape he wishes to come away from, then the writing is potentially on the wall. Equally, keeping another experienced campaigner in camp, who knows how to defend his box, may well end up appealing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckingbottom’s latest suggestion was that - with plenty of senior players still out of contract - North End would need to go ‘right to the end’ with some of their decision making. At present it looks as though Lindsay is in that category, along with the likes of Freddie Woodman, Duane Holmes and Robbie Brady.

If this summer does prove the time for him to move on to pastures new, there will always be that Friday night at Ewood Park.