New contract agreed with Preston North End man whose deal was expiring in the summer
Preston North End defender Andrew Hughes is understood to have agreed a new contract at the club.
The Welshman was set to see his deal expire in the summer but will stay for an eighth season at PNE. In his latest pre-match press conference manager Paul Heckingbottom touched on the importance of reacting to the number of defenders out of contract in 2025.
Jordan Storey’s new deal, until the summer of 2028, was confirmed on New Year’s Eve. An extension for Hughes will mean that Liam Lindsay, Patrick Bauer and Kian Best are the defensive trio out of contract in the summer - with Jack Whatmough’s deal running until 2026.
Hughes joined North End in the summer of 2018 and has racked up 241 appearances for the club - with 26 of those coming this campaign. The Welshman has had injury issues to contend with during his Preston career but made 39 league appearances last season. He has nine PNE goals to his name.
