PNE made Lewis Gibson their first signing of the January transfer window on Friday

Preston North End will look to sign a left wing-back after completing their first piece of business in the January transfer window.

The Lilywhites recruited Plymouth Argyle defender Lewis Gibson on Friday. PNE triggered a reduced release clause in the 24-year-old’s contract and reportedly paid more than £1.5million to secure his signature - he could make his debut against Charlton Athletic next weekend in the FA Cup.

Heading into the window, defence was a priority position to strengthen for boss Paul Heckingbottom. After landing Gibson it’s understood that bolstering North End’s options down the left are now the main focus.

Robbie Brady is out injured with a cracked rib, game time for summer recruit Jeppe Okkels has been very limited and Aston Villa loanee Kaine Kesler-Hayden is a player Heckingbottom wants to use on the right more often.

Reports have linked Preston with a move for Minnesota United defender Joseph Rosales but the Lancashire Post remains unaware of interest there. Media reports elsewhere have played down talks of a move and stated that the MLS club would not be willing to explore a loan deal.

Elsewhere on the incoming front Preston are believed to have other centre-back targets on their list, but would only try to sign them this month if defenders departed. Jordan Storey is one who won’t be leaving any time soon, having extended his deal until the summer of 2028 this week.

Meanwhile Layton Stewart has been loaned out to Swiss club FC Thun and Kacper Pasiek has headed to Altrincham on a short-term loan. Other youngsters could also head out for game time this month - including Kian Best. As reported by the Post there has also been loan interest in Okkels.

One other thing to keep an eye on will be the immediate future of Josh Bowler. It has been reported that his loan move could be cut short from Nottingham Forest but a new club would need to be found for the winger - who has made 11 appearances in all competitions. If Bowler were to go then Preston would look to replace him this month.