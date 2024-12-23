Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE signed the wide man for a reported £1.7million in the summer

Preston North End could have the opportunity to loan out Jeppe Okkels in the January transfer window.

The Dane was one of five signings made in the summer. He made the permanent move from Eredivisie side FC Utrecht and cost PNE a reported £1.7million. Since then, he has only played 306 minutes of football in all competitions - with three starts and seven substitute appearances made.

Okkels arrived in unique circumstances with his signature confirmed one day after the departure of previous boss, Ryan Lowe. The 25-year-old has struggled for game time under manager Paul Heckingbottom - who has preferred the likes of Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Robbie Brady on the left.

Okkels signed a three-year deal at PNE, with the option of a further 12 months for North End. Ahead of the January transfer window it is believed that a UK club has enquired about the possibility of taking the winger on loan for the rest of the season.

Preston may explore that option, but the interest comes at the same time as Josh Bowler’s loan likely being ended early. Both wide men leaving in January would force North End to act - which they are prepared to do. The Lilywhites anticipate more than one incoming in the upcoming window.

When asked about Okkels, last Saturday, Heckingbottom said: “We have had lots of conversations with Jeppe. He knows what I want from him and what I need from him. He knows - to get on the pitch and start games - we need more.

“We will keep working and yeah, we obviously work on the next opponents but we are constantly working with the players who are not in the team. If we get them in the team we improve the team, so that is always ongoing.”