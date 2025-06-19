Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) | Getty Images

PNE are on the hunt for attacking reinforcements in the transfer window

Preston North End have looked to Scandinavia in recent years and must now replace one Danish recruit, in Emil Riis.

The front man has left the Lilywhites upon the expiry of his contract. Manager Paul Heckingbottom still has midfield pair Stefan Thordarson and Mads Frokjaer - both signed out of the Danish Superliga - on board.

Jeppe Okkels also returns from his loan spell at Aberdeen, though the winger’s future isn’t overly clear. With PNE looking to build on their four signings so far this summer, speculation around another Scandinavian swoop has swirled.

Having scoured Denmark, Norway and Sweden below are five players who may have caught PNE’s eye. And, who are of the right age profile, with North End aiming to recruit assets for the club as well as talented players.

Mohamed Toure, Randers (21)

Hailing from the club Preston recruited Riis from, Toure provided 10 goal contributions (7G 3A) in 26 appearances (14 starts) last season. He came through at Adelaide United and then spent time in France, with Reims and Paris FC, before the switch to Denmark in 2024. He was born in Guinea but moved to Australia in 2004, and has represented has represented the Australian national team.

Aune Heggebo, Brann (23)

Heggebo plays for Norwegian top flight, second placed side Brann. He is a product of their youth academy and has represented Norway at youth level. This season, he has eight goals and two assists in 19 appearances after netting 11 in the league the year previous. Heggebo stands at six foot and is under contract at the Brann Stadion until 2028, having penned fresh terms this year.

Kasper Hogh, Bodø/Glimt (24)

Perhaps an unrealistic option for Preston, given his exposure and goal scoring in the Europa League this season. Hogh is a physical presence, decent age and has been scoring goals for the Norwegian side over the last couple of years. He netted seven in the UEL last season as Bodø/Glimt made it to the semi-finals, against Tottenham. Hogh has seven in eight league games this season, following on from his 12 in 23 last year.

Anosike Ementa, Viborg FF (23)

Ementa struggled for league goals last season as Viborg finished second in the table, but the campaign prior he contributed eight league goals and six assists. The Dane is a whopping 6ft 8, and was linked with Belgian top flight club Gent ahead of last summer - as well as Portuguese Primeira Liga club Casa Pia AC. He is set to be out of contract in the summer of 2026.

Simen Nordli, Randers (25)

Not yet linked anywhere in the media, but Nordli’s name has done the rounds on social media this summer. He top scored in the Danish Superliga last season with 14 goals, while providing 12 assists on top of that. The caveat is that, despite wearing number nine for Randers, he operates on the left wing. Nordli has one year left on his contract so could be available for a cut-price fee.

