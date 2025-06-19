Kelly N'Mai | Getty Images

Bolton Wanderers and Middlesbrough have also been linked with the Dutchman

Preston North End have reportedly enquired about Salford City forward Kelly Nmai.

League One outfit Bolton Wanderers were credited with interest in the 21-year-old this month. PNE have now been thrown into the ring, along with fellow Championship side Middlesbrough - who are reportedly set to appoint Rob Edwards as their new boss.

The report comes from Football League World, who state that North End have been in contact with the Ammies. N’Mai, who hails from the Netherlands, is capable of operating both wide and as a striker.

Under Karl Robinson, he scored nine goals and assisted a further four in League Two last season. The former Manchester United and Man City trialist was moved into the front line for the final few matches of the campaign.

He is under contract at the Peninsula Stadium until 2026, but Robinson believes that Salford should be commanding a fee in excess of £1million for his services - having previously predicted N’Mai will be ‘one of the better players in the Championship’.

When asked about Bolton’s links to the player, Steven Schumacher said: “It’s stuff that's ongoing. You don't want to speculate or add any fuel to the fire, but like a number of players out there.

“Fergal (Harkin) and Jimmy (Dickinson) and the recruitment team, the scouts, they're all working really hard to bring players and targets to us, and like everybody, we're in the market for good players that improve us.”

Karl Robinson’s firm stance over Kelly N’Mai

“He’s not for sale,” said Robinson. “I would (turn a £1m bid down). It’s more. It is way more now. Ademola Lookman, I sold for £10m - and I liken him to Addy. So, I have reference points.

“When people say they are not for sale, that means they are not for sale for what people may think is the going price; they are only for sale for something ridiculous. Nobody is for sale on the current market value.”

