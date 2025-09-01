Harrison Armstrong and David Fofana have been linked with PNE | Getty Images

The summer transfer window closes at 7pm this evening

Preston North End are at the front of the queue to sign Harrison Armstrong on loan from Everton today.

The Lilywhites, as reported on Monday morning, saw talks over a loan deal progress over Sunday. Terms are still to be finalised, it is understood, but the 18-year-old’s loan destination is set to be Deepdale if any.

Last season’s loan club, Derby County, have been strongly linked with a return for Armstrong - while Blackburn Rovers and Wrexham were also mentioned as potential suitors in recent days. While not done yet, there is confidence of Preston completing a deal before the 7pm deadline.

North End headed into transfer deadline day aiming to sign two more players: a midfielder, in Armstrong, and centre-forward. David Fofana of Chelsea is one name to surface on Monday. The Blues want to sell the striker permanently amid interest from European clubs.

If nothing transpires on that front, though, a domestic loan could happen late in the day given Chelsea have no international loan slots left to fill. Charlton Athletic were the other Championship side said to have enquired, along with Preston - who are believed to have expressed an interest in the Ivorian.

West Ham United front man Callum Marshall is another name to be looked at in recent weeks - most likely one name on a list of potential options as boss Paul Heckingbottom pushes to bolster his striking department. The 20-year-old scored 10 goals in 46 appearances while on loan at Huddersfield Town last season.

