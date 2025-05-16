Stoke City's Jordan Thompson | Getty Images

Preston North End have completed the signing of Jordan Thompson

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom is happy to have made ‘top professional’ Jordan Thompson his first summer signing.

The Lilywhites avoided relegation on the final day of the 2024/25 season and Heckingbottom is now preparing for his first pre-season, summer transfer window and full campaign in charge of PNE.

And, after his five-and-a-half year stay at Stoke City was brought to an end this summer, a deal for Thompson has swiftly been wrapped up. The 28-year-old has signed a two-year contract, with option, at Deepdale.

Heckingbottom needed a new midfielder after Ryan Ledson’s exit this summer and a left-footed player was the target. Thompson arrives with 39 international caps to his name and 178 games for the Potters.

“A top professional and a talented footballer...”

“I’m really pleased we’ve got our summer business started so early and delighted Jordan’s joined us,” said Heckingbottom. “He’s a player we knew all about anyway from playing in the Championship.

“We’ve been watching him closely with a view to bringing him in. Jordan’s a top professional and a talented footballer who likes to get on the ball. He adds a bit of balance to the midfield too, being left-footed. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

