A look at the Preston North End players entering the final 12 months of their contracts at Deepdale...

Brad Potts, 30

The number 44 has just seen his best pal leave in Ryan Ledson, but will surely harbour ambitions of staying at Preston North End beyond 2026. Pretty much every one of Potts’ managers at PNE has played him regularly, and he is an established Championship campaigner. The big question, now, is whether he is going to continue playing the hugely demanding role of right wing-back. Potts has entered his thirties, played 60 of 92 league games over the last two seasons, and Preston have recruited two players - in Thierry Small and Pol Valentin - who can operate there.

Andrew Hughes, 33

The fact the Welshman has been given a one-year contract would suggest this could well be his final season at North End. Impressively, mind, Hughes has played 79 league matches over the last two seasons. The number 16 is entering his eighth season at PNE and, as things stand, looks set to be consistently called upon once again. He’ll simply be looking to keep himself fit and play as many games as possible.

Robbie Brady, 33

The Irishman’s availability record was somewhat of a concern when he put pen-to-paper in the summer of 2022. It is to Brady’s absolute credit that he is now gearing up for season number four at PNE, and there was little debate about whether to keep him around. Manager Paul Heckingbottom looks the right man to get the best out of Brady, at this stage of his career. He is still representing Ireland on the international stage, often as a starter, and was recently awarded ROI’s Player of the Year. As well as the quality he is capable of providing on the pitch, Brady’s value off it has been heavily praised. Similarly to Hughes, he’ll just be focused on playing as big a part as he can.

Dai Cornell, 34

It’s also going to Cornell’s fourth year at Preston. The shot-stopper was called upon at the end of last season; he has now made 15 appearances for the Lilywhites. A big part of Cornell’s time at North End had been his friendship with Freddie Woodman, and pushing the number one each day. Cornell must now do the same with Daniel Iversen, who returns to PNE on a permanent basis. Realistically, you would not expect his time at Deepdale to go beyond 2026.

Will Keane, 32

Season number three will be an intriguing one for Keane. Speculation has not been in short supply around him this summer, though suggestions of a return to Wigan Athletic were swiftly shot down. His first season back at Preston was excellent. Last year, Heckingbottom heralded his poaching instinct but Keane’s availability and impact dropped off. With PNE on the hunt for two strikers the number seven - assuming he is still on board - should have plenty of competition in attack. Keane is a smart individual, solid professional and will be well aware he needs to find form again. He was spotted working away in the gym, on the day Thierry Small signed.

Jack Whatmough, 28

If you were to hazard a guess at players who could move on, Whatmough would come into the conversation. You could never accuse him of not giving his all in a Preston shirt, but regular game time has been hard to come by and injury frustration has not. There was loan interest in Whatmough back in January and North End are supposedly after a right centre-back this summer. That all points towards the Lilywhites being open to letting the defender go if a deal, which works for all parties, presents itself. One to probably keep an eye on.

Noah Mawene, 20

The young midfielder was tipped for big things by previous boss Ryan Lowe, and now has an important 12 months ahead after a disrupted loan spell with Newport County. Mawene may still have learned plenty while at Rodney Parade, but ultimately didn’t get the regular League Two football he was hoping for. Another loan move would make a lot of sense, with the aim of Mawene getting a full campaign of football under his belt.

James Pradic, 20

With Cornell still contracted and Preston reportedly casting an eye over Aston Villa’s Filip Marschall, as a number two option, Pradic could do to get out on loan too. He has had stints with Bamber Bridge and the Wales youth international could now do to test himself at a higher level. He is one there were high hopes over at North End. While there were injury issues last year, this could be a make or break stage for him at PNE.

