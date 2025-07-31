West Bromwich Albion FC via Gett

Paul Heckingbottom wants to make more attacking signings before the transfer window closes

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End’s search for another striker has been well analysed but the Lilywhites are also looking to add creativity.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom, as well as another centre-forward, explained he wants to sign a 1v1 player and attacking midfielder with goal scoring instinct. Striker recruitment across the Championship was looked at this week, which only served to emphasise the difficulties PNE are facing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How about offensive players, who do not lead the line? The only player who falls into that category for North End this summer is Thierry Small - a powerful, skilful wide player capable of operating on either side of the pitch. He, Daniel Jebbison and Michael Smith aside, PNE have signed two goalkeepers, three defenders and one midfielder.

Unlike with centre-forwards, there is not an abundance of expensive, attacking additions across the Championship this summer. Swansea City’s capture of Zeidane Inoussa, for a reported €6m, is one clear exception. Norwich City - who sold Borja Sainz for a sizable fee - paid a reported £4.3m to land Papa Amadou Diallo.

Alfie Doughty and Nestory Irankunda look to have cost Millwall and Watford, respectively, around the £3m mark. The Hornets also recruited 19-year-old winger, Othmane Maamma, for a fee said to be in the region of £1m.

Charlton Athletic prised Rob Apter away from Blackpool for a reported £2m plus add-ons. Stoke City’s signing of Sorba Thomas is claimed to have cost the Potters around £1.5m, while Kwame Poku moved to QPR for a reported £900k.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those aside, there have been a handful of loans and free transfers completed - granted, the wages of someone like Demarai Gray will likely be out of PNE’s range. The Blues also recruited Japanese attacking midfielder, Kanya Fujimoto, on a free from Gil Vicente.

John Swift and Josh Windass were free pick-ups for Portsmouth and Wrexham. Pompey also dipped into the Australian market to sign 21-year-old, Adrian Segečić, from Sydney FC for a ‘substantial six-figure’ fee in training compensation.

As far as loans are concerned, there have been few at this stage. Manchester City winger Joel Ndala has headed to Hull City, while Oxford United have added Fulham midfielder Luke Harris and Louie Barry made the move to Sheffield United from Aston Villa.

Unlike with strikers, there are few examples that look well and truly beyond PNE’s reach. There is plenty of variety, too. Clubs have taken a chance on unproven players, both loan and permanent, and also swooped in for experienced heads on frees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As has been the case for a number of years in the Championship, now, interesting overseas moves have been made, with players from Australian, Portuguese, French and German leagues arriving in the second tier.

Your next PNE read: Tottenham man could help Preston repeat transfer trick