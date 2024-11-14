PNE players | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

January will be PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom’s first full transfer window as boss

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End had an incredibly quiet January transfer window last year, but there promises to be business done this season.

Paul Heckingbottom was appointed as manager on August 20 and made one addition in the form of Josh Bowler - on loan from Nottingham Forest. Since then, he has overseen three Carabao Cup games and 13 Championship fixtures - plenty of time to assess what he both has and needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North End will submit their 25-man squad post-January, but right now there is only one space free in it. Therefore, outgoing business could hold the key to Heckingbottom bringing in fresh faces in January - should he wish to do so.

With that in mind, who could feasibly head out of the door in a couple of months? One obvious player who springs to mind is Layton Stewart - the centre-forward has not made an appearance so far this season, despite Milutin Osmajic and Will Keane having been absent for the last few weeks.

It was said that Stewart had an opportunity go out on loan in the summer and that is what the ex-Liverpool man surely needs - regular game time and the chance to score some goals. Kian Best is in a similar boat; the youngster has barely featured this campaign.

Regardless of whether his future is at Deepdale, sitting on the bench can only be limiting the teenager’s progress - after his breakthrough 2023/24 season. Fellow youngsters Kian Taylor and Kitt Nelson have been out on loan before and would surely welcome the chance to get minutes, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Bauer will be back fit around the festive period. The German is out of contract in 2025, but has been reluctant to leave in previous transfer windows - so it would be no surprise to see the centre-back stick around. Heckingbottom did play him against Fulham.

Another young player who could be on the move is Finlay Cross-Adair. It has been a turbulent year or so for the striker, who recently returned from his loan spell with Prescot Cables early. You would expect the 19-year-old to head out again and that could happen in January.

A first loan move for Theo Mawene may benefit the attacking midfielder as well, though he is only in the second-year of his scholarship - and continues to train with the senior side. With regards to the first team, there are a whole host of players out of contract in 2025.

However, it looks as though the majority of those will either earn new deals or leave as free agents next summer - with bids unlikely to be fielded in January. One player who could be targeted on a cut-price deal is Emil Riis, which would give North End a decision to make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dane has not given too much away when asked about his contract situation and he has been at PNE for three years now. Riis seems to enjoy working with Heckingbottom, but if he doesn’t sign fresh terms then January is the last chance for Preston to sell a striker - who cost £1.2m - for any money.

One final situation to consider is that of Josh Bowler. The winger excited with his early trickery in a PNE shirt, but he’s only started two league games since signing on deadline day. Bowler is on loan for the season and was Heckingbottom’s recruit, but barely playing won’t benefit any party. Stranger things have happened than a recall, though you would hope and expect him to feature more as the campaign progresses - given the clear individual talent in his locker.