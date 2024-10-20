Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PNE man struck the winner against the Sky Blues

Preston North End striker Emil Riis was delighted to see his persistence pay off, in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Coventry City.

The Dane came close to breaking the deadlock on three occasions in the first half, while another couple of openings petered out for PNE’s number nine. But, he kept getting in the right positions and eventually headed home on 72 minutes - from Robbie Brady’s delivery.

Riis saw a goal wrongfully ruled out at Burnley, before the international break. But, there was no debate about his second goal of the campaign - which came from a couple of yards out at Deepdale. The number nine knows he has a big role to play for North End and was pleased to contribute.

“I think we were unlucky in the game before the break, so it was nice to get the win today and I think we played well,” said Riis. “We probably could’ve scored a few more goals. With the new gaffer and Ched (Evans), we have been working on being in the box - because that is where you score goals. I had a few chances I should’ve put away, but got one in the second half.

“We play with one striker now, so you have to be ready for the ball in the box. It’s a big responsibility, but I don’t take it negatively. I know I will probably play most games and if I play like I did today, I am just looking forward to every game. It was mostly relief (to score) - the ‘keeper made some good saves in the first half and I should’ve done better with my header.

“But, when it finally went in it was just relief. I never saw the ball go in the net, so I thought I had missed that one as well - but luckily it was in. When you first miss you are always a bit down, but today I just felt there was going to be another chance for me to make it right. I am just happy I got the goal. It’s always nice for a striker to get one like that; I wish I could have more of them!”

Riis led the line on the day, with Robbie Brady and Kaine Kesler-Hayden in wide areas - and midfield duo Mads Frokjaer and Stefan Thordarson pushing on at times. With no Will Keane or Milutin Osmajic available for selection, the number nine’s role adjusted. But, he enjoyed having that quality around him and hopes the team can continue to thrive under Heckingbottom’s stewardship.

“Yeah, they are good ball players so that obviously makes me not have to go to feet as much,” said Riis. “They can be the creative ones and I can stay in the box, or run in behind. I think the new gaffer has come in with a lot of energy and a way to do certain things - the players are on board with it. So, it is definitely going in the right direction. I feel like we are on top in most games and we’ve got a lot of power and energy. I am ready and hopefully I can help the team as much.”

As a player who has scored plenty of goals for PNE over the years, Riis’ contract situation is naturally a topic of debate. His deal, as things stands, expires next summer. The Dane didn’t have too much to say on that front after the Oxford United defeat, with Heckingbottom having just come through the door - and Riis’ focus having been on getting used to new ideas. A little bit further down the line, is it something he would like to get sorted.

“Obviously, with the new gaffer it is definitely a possibility,” Riis told the Lancashire Post. “We will have to see what the club says, as well.”