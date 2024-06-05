Liam Millar celebrates scoring Preston North End's winner

The summer transfer window officially opens on June 14 - but how will things play out for Preston North End? We give our guess, here...

Defensive additions

It’s an obvious area of the team for Preston North End to strengthen, with Greg Cunningham released and Patrick Bauer now surplus to requirements for Ryan Lowe. It has been Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes back there for a while now. Jack Whatmough was brought in last summer and the back line could do with a freshen up, to boost competition. Time will tell whether Kian Best can force his way in at left centre-back, but you’d fully expect PNE to bring in a central defender, or two, in this window. Ideally, pace and passing range would be strong traits in any new recruits.

No return for Liam Millar

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was an enjoyable loan spell for all parties and the Canada international did seem to thoroughly enjoy his time at Deepdale. But, it’s hard to picture Millar heading back to North End now. Millar will be seeking a permanent exit from FC Basel, where he has one year left on his deal. His 10 goal contributions and obvious wide threat for Preston has led to plenty of clubs being linked - most of whom will have deeper pockets than PNE. No buy option was inserted in his loan agreement last season. There is also the fact of Millar being a winger by trade and not a wing-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New club captain needed

You have to envisage Alan Browne leaving, now. The Irishman’s saga has dragged on for several months and there has been no resolution. He has spent the last decade at Deepdale and may be ready for a change, like Daniel Johnson was last summer. Browne was free to speak to English clubs on June 1st. Of course, he could still decide he wants to stay and go for that all-time appearance record. But, there’s been a lot of talk over the last few months PNE’s ‘deadline’ for a decision seemingly failed. Browne is fully entitled to be doing what he is - it’d just be interesting to see how he and Preston move forward should he now opt to stick around.

Read More Preston North End and Alan Browne contract saga now at an uncomfortable point

Recruits out wide

It’s a necessity, isn’t it? Alvaro Fernandez is the best Preston have done with regards to signing a wing-back during Ryan Lowe’s tenure. Calvin Ramsay looked like a positive addition at the time, but it didn’t work out. Of course, Brad Potts has competed well down the right flank, but like any player the number 44 needs competition. It would be good for North End to have a wide player of a different mould to Potts - trickier and quicker - but still with his athleticism. On the opposite flank, a first choice option - if North End are going to continue with that system - is required. Robbie Brady will have a part to play, but it is just not his forte to fly up and down for 90 minutes.

Transfer fees spent

North End haven’t been shy of spending money in recent years, in fairness. They paid a fee for Freddie Woodman, then spent decent cash to land Milutin Osmajic and Mads Frokjaer last summer. Going back, seven figures fees brought Ben Whiteman, Emil Riis and Ali McCann to the club. With the Covid-season dropping off the books, North End - according to director Peter Ridsdale - have quite a lot of scope to recruit this window. The club’s recruitment was varied last summer and you’d expect a repeat of that. There was also the Tom Cannon situation, where PNE insisted they tabled a huge bid. So, another one or two signings for £1million+ each would not come as a great surprise.

Wheeling and dealing

It won’t be easy but Lowe, on the final day of the season at West Brom, said he’ll be open to shifting players on. The verdict was that he may have taken some squad members as far as he can and that it’s time to therefore go separate ways. It remains to be seen who exactly falls under that category, but interest and bids will be required to move any contracted players out - unless a swap deal can be arranged. Bauer’s situation is obviously far from ideal and it will be a challenge for North End to sort that out. A loan move for the German may end up being the solution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surprise addition